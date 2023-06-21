International Yoga Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra Stuns Fans as He Does Yoga So Expertly and to Perfection, Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra often does various yoga poses and is a fervent advocate of the practise. m, for a healthy body and mind, is reportedly one of the yoga poses that the actor practises the most. The body must maintain equilibrium while performing a handstand yoga pose by keeping its arms and legs shoulder-width apart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

On the occassion of International Yoga Day too, Sidharth took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself practicing yoga with so much dedication and ease. SHring a reel with pictures, Sidharth captioned the post, ‘#SidFit Breathe. Believe. Be.#InternationalYogaDay ‍♂️.’

Check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sid posted the flashback photo to his social media accounts while wearing a pair of neon green bathing shorts, a scuba mask with a mask tamer on the strap, and a set of flippers or fins for scuba diving. Sid nailed Sukhasana by simply crossing his legs in a sitting pose while submerged in water. He then laid his hands on his knees.

Check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

He captioned the picture, “Check on yourself, as much as you check your Instagram! Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga (sic).”c vacation to Maldives and his throwback picture is proof;