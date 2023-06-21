CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayYoga DayWorld Music DayAnxietyEid-ul-Adha
Home » News » Lifestyle » International Yoga Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra Stuns Fans as He Does Yoga So Expertly and to Perfection, Watch Video
1-MIN READ

International Yoga Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra Stuns Fans as He Does Yoga So Expertly and to Perfection, Watch Video

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 19:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra practises yoga frequently and is a zealous supporter of the discipline. (Images: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra practises yoga frequently and is a zealous supporter of the discipline. (Images: Instagram)

International Yoga Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra, posted a couple photos of himself practising yoga on his Instagram account to celebrate International Yoga Day. Check it out here

Sidharth Malhotra often does various yoga poses and is a fervent advocate of the practise. m, for a healthy body and mind, is reportedly one of the yoga poses that the actor practises the most. The body must maintain equilibrium while performing a handstand yoga pose by keeping its arms and legs shoulder-width apart.

On the occassion of International Yoga Day too, Sidharth took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself practicing yoga with so much dedication and ease. SHring a reel with pictures, Sidharth captioned the post, ‘#SidFit Breathe. Believe. Be.#InternationalYogaDay ‍♂️.’

Check out his post below:

Sid posted the flashback photo to his social media accounts while wearing a pair of neon green bathing shorts, a scuba mask with a mask tamer on the strap, and a set of flippers or fins for scuba diving. Sid nailed Sukhasana by simply crossing his legs in a sitting pose while submerged in water. He then laid his hands on his knees.

Check out his post below:

He captioned the picture, “Check on yourself, as much as you check your Instagram! Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga (sic).”c vacation to Maldives and his throwback picture is proof;

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. actor Sidharth Malhotra
  2. international yoga day
  3. Sidharth Malhotra
first published:June 21, 2023, 19:00 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 19:03 IST