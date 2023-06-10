CHANGE LANGUAGE
Is Joint Pain Making You Immobile? Here Are Steps You Can Take at Home to Get Relief
Is Joint Pain Making You Immobile? Here Are Steps You Can Take at Home to Get Relief

Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

June 10, 2023

Mumbai, India

As you get older, your bones may weaken and become more vulnerable to fractures and other injuries.

One joint can cause pain across your entire body. The Arthritis Foundation has suggested some simple at-home remedies to prevent excessive joint discomfort

How often have you accidentally injured your wrist while performing a rigorous exercise or twisted your ankle because you adopted the incorrect yoga pose? It is essential to develop and maintain strong bones and joints for general health and well-being. Your bones may weaken and become more prone to fractures and other injuries as you age. Your entire body can suffer from discomfort in just one joint. For instance, a sore neck may make it difficult for you to turn your head properly, putting strain on your shoulders. Your hips, back, and feet could all suffer as a result of the way you walk because of an excruciating ache in the knee. Therefore, it is essential that we either get it treated by a physician or take some steps at home.

The Arthritis Foundation has put forward some easy at-home solutions to ward off excess pain in our joints:

  1. In the case of neck pain, to aid with muscle relaxation, they suggested we apply moist heat to the area. Further, one can sleep with a cervical pillow or without any pillows at all to ease the concern
  2. To relieve jaw pain, one can apply moist heat, cold, or a combination of the two to the area with a cloth or massage pad. Avoid postures that can exacerbate pain, such as clenching your teeth, placing a phone between your ear and neck, or resting your chin on your palm. To further release stress, massage the neck and head muscles.
  3. In case you face elbow pain and want to calm tense muscles, use a heating pad or take a warm bath or shower. Ice packs are also effective in reducing swelling.
  4. If you are troubled by wrist pain, the foundation suggests wearing a functional splint while performing daily activities, and a resting splint at night offers additional support and could help to avoid deformation.
  5. You should rest with your knee straight and your heel raised if you are having knee pain. When walking, especially on uneven surfaces or when climbing stairs, use a cane in the hand opposite the injured leg.
  6. Hip joint pains can make it difficult to even move from your seat, Stretching exercises should be done regularly to preserve flexibility, relieve discomfort, and lower the risk of additional injury. Exercise can be made simpler and pain and stiffness reduced by taking a warm bath as well.

June 10, 2023
last updated:June 10, 2023, 09:44 IST