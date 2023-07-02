Jo Lindner, Fitness Influencer and Youtuber Dies at 30 From Aneurysm; Everything You Need to Know About the Condition

Jo Lindner, a German YouTuber and fitness influencer, passed away at the age of 30 from aneurysm. His girlfriend Nicha, who put out an Instagram message about Lindner’s untimely departure, verified the news on Saturday night. The social media sensation, who goes by the handle Joesthetics, has over 940k subscribers on YouTube and 8.7 million followers on Instagram. “Jo is the best place everyone," read the post that his girlfriend shared. He suffered an aneurysm and died yesterday. He put the necklace he crafted for me on my neck while I was in the room with him. In addition, she described how Lindner had reported having neck pain three days prior, but it was already too late.

Aneurysm: What is it?

An aneurysm develops when the wall of an artery weakens and swells excessively, claims Healthline. Blood passages called arteries transport blood from the heart to the body’s tissues, while veins return blood to the heart and lungs. Internal haemorrhage could result from the rupture of this protrusion. Although an aneurysm can form anywhere in the body, they most frequently occur in the brain, legs, behind the knee, gut, and legs.

Causes

Despite the fact that the precise aetiology of an aneurysm is unknown, the following variables may contribute to the condition:

Consuming a lot of fats and cholesterol

A family history of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and heart illness

Smoking

Pregnancy

High blood pressure

Symptoms

Aneurysm symptoms differ according on the type and location. It’s crucial to understand that aneurysms that form in the body or brain typically don’t show any symptoms until they burst. The two most typical locations for a severe aneurysm are the heart’s arteries and the brain’s arteries. Increased heart rate, shortness of breath, abrupt chest discomfort, sudden abdomen pain, feeling light-headed or dizzy are symptoms that can happen.

Treatment

An aneurysm can only be treated by having it surgically or endovascularly repaired. Simply watching your diet and maintaining a healthy weight can lower your risk.