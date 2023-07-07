Kerala Rat Fever Outbreak: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

The arrival of monsoon also brings with it a number of health issues. Water-borne disease cases rise during the rainy season, much like seasonal flu does. Several aspects need to be taken into consideration, including fungus infections, allergies to the monsoon season, and water-borne illnesses. Rat fever cases are on the rise in Kerala once more this year, despite dengue and malaria being widespread around this period.

Leptospirosis, often known as rat fever, is an uncommon bacterial infection that develops in animals. It is typically spread mostly by rats, farm animals, or dogs through their faeces. is certainly uncomfortable but not life threatening, according to WebMD. In Kerala, incidents of rat fever have reportedly increased recently and afflicted over 50,000 people.

Symptoms of Rat Fever:

Despite the fact that there are generally a few general symptoms and indicators of rat fever, some people may not have any symptoms at all. Leptospirosis can cause kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, respiratory distress, and even death if it is not treated in a timely manner, according to the CDC.)

Nausea, Diarrhoea and Vomitting

Abdominal Pain

Headache

High Fever And Rashes

Jaundice

Colour of Eyes Changes, Mostly Red

Rat Fever Lasts How Long?

A few days to almost two weeks may pass after coming into contact with the polluted source before the fever subsides. According to reports, bacterial infections are also on the rise as a result of the large number of patients being taken to hospitals across the state owing to different fevers, including dengue and rat fever. People are advised to seek medical advice instead of using self-medication, according to a recommendation from the state health authority.

