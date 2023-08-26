Men's Health: Recognizing the Signs and Symptoms Men Should Never Ignore

Amidst the demands of daily life, men often neglect their health and overlook warning signs that should not be ignored. In this article, the expert highlight few things which we just can’t ignore!

Thomas Edison rightly said: “The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will instruct his patient in the care of the human frame, in diet, and the cause and prevention of disease.”

Chest Discomfort or Pain:

This is one of the most common signs that men should never ignore.While it may often be associated with heart-related issues, it’s crucial to understand that chest pain can have various causes. However, ignoring this symptom could be life-threatening. If you experience any form of chest discomfort, it is essential to seek immediate medical attention to rule out serious conditions. Shortness of Breath:

Shortness of breath can indicate underlying health issues, both respiratory and cardiovascular. Men should pay attention to sudden or persistent breathlessness, especially during physical activities or rest. It could be a sign of conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)- more so in a smoker, or even a pulmonary embolism. Unexplained Weight Loss or Gain:

Significant and unexplained weight loss or gain can indicate potential health problems that require attention. Sudden weight loss may be associated with underlying conditions such as cancer, hyperthyroidism, or digestive disorders. Conversely, unexplained weight gain could be linked to hormonal imbalances or metabolic issues. Fatigue and Lethargy:

Feeling excessively tired, fatigued, or lacking energy on a regular basis is not a normal state and should not be ignored. Persistent fatigue can be a sign of various conditions, including anemia, depression, sleep apnea, or thyroid problems. Identifying the underlying cause and addressing it is crucial to restore energy levels and overall well-being. Changes in Bowel Habits:

Men should pay attention to any significant changes in their bowel habits. Persistent diarrhea, constipation, or blood in the stool may indicate gastrointestinal issues or even colon cancer. Timely intervention can lead to better outcomes and potentially save lives. Frequent Urination or Blood in Urine:

Urinary symptoms such as increased frequency, urgency, or blood in the urine should never be ignored. These signs may indicate conditions such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, or even prostate problems, including prostate cancer. Early detection and treatment are crucial for managing these conditions effectively and preventing potential complications. Persistent Back Pain:

Back pain is a prevalent complaint, but if it persists for an extended period or is accompanied by other symptoms, it should not be disregarded. Persistent back pain can be indicative of spinal problems, kidney issues, or other underlying conditions that require medical evaluation.

Mental Health is a cliché topic however want to discuss it briefly. Work and the workplace significantly affect employees’ mental health either favorably or unfavorably.32% of men have experienced a mental health issue or poor mental health due to work and only a small percentage seeks professional help. This is stigmatized and various toxic terminologies like ‘Toxic Masculinity’ have been used. Societal pressures are immense. But we have to break this barrier someday.

In summary, prioritize your health and be aware of the warning signs that should never be ignored. Being proactive and seeking medical advice for any persistent or unusual symptoms can lead to early detection of potential health issues and improve outcomes. Our health is our most valuable asset, and taking care of it should be a lifelong commitment. We have to make our well-being a priority and take necessary steps towards a healthier future.

“A man’s health can be judged by which he takes two at a time - pills or stairs." So take control of your health and fitness.