Monsoon Health: 10 Tips For Keeping Immunity During the Rainy Season

Being more prone to seasonal health problems including coughs, colds, flu, diarrhoea, and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya during the monsoon season calls for heightened caution.

Even if there are some appealing aspects to the rainy season, it is best to be aware of any potential health hazards, especially for those who already have conditions like high blood pressure, sensitive stomachs, or even thyroid issues. Just a few of the health issues this time of year include allergies, the flu, and colds. It’s essential to keep a balanced diet and level of fitness during the rainy season. In an interview with IANS, Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Certified Nutritionist, discussed eating habits to keep a healthy metabolism and immune system throughout this rainy season.

How can one remain fit and healthy during the rainy season?

Hydration:

During the rainy season, drinking enough water is crucial. Your body still requires water, despite the cooler temperatures. Excessive humidity brought on by rain can occasionally result in perspiration and fluid loss. you stay well hydrated and maintain optimal bodily processes, make sure you consume at least eight glasses of water each day. Warm Drinks:

During the rainy season, choose warm drinks with flavours like ginger, herbal teas, and soups. These not only keep you toasty and warm but also offer other health advantages. Green tea and chamomile herbal teas, for example, are rich in antioxidants that can strengthen your immune system. Soups, especially those made with vegetables, are a fantastic way to eat healthy food and keep your body fed. Seasonal Fruits:

Take advantage of the wide range of seasonal fruits that are abound throughout the wet season. Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are abundant in apples, pears, pomegranates, and oranges. These fruits support a healthy immune system, infection resistance, and general wellbeing. By including them in your diet, you can enhance the sweetness and flavour of your food. Vitamin C-Rich:

Include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet to bolster your immune system. Lemons, oranges, and grapefruits are among the citrus fruits that are great providers of vitamin C. This crucial nutrient can also be found in abundance in broccoli, bell peppers, and kiwis. White blood cells are essential for warding off illnesses and bolstering your body’s defences, and vitamin C aids in their development. Light And Balanced Meals:

Choose meals that are both light and balanced and that combine veggies, lean proteins, and whole grains. This guarantees that you get a variety of nutrients without feeling sluggish or heavy. Oats, quinoa, and other whole grains like brown rice give you fibre and long-lasting energy. Muscle growth and regeneration are facilitated by lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu. The vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in vegetables enhance your overall health. Probiotics:

Include foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables in your diet that are high in probiotics. A healthy gut flora, which is essential for your immune system, can be supported with probiotics. They increase nutrition absorption and lower the risk of gastrointestinal problems by encouraging the growth of advantageous bacteria in the digestive tract. Immunity and general health are both enhanced by a healthy gut. Onions and Garlic:

Add garlic and onions to your meals as they naturally have antiviral and antibacterial qualities. In particular, respiratory infections, which are more common during the rainy season, are protected from by these components. They boost the nutritious worth of your meals while also adding zest to your diet. Soups:

Use a variety of vegetables, lentils, and lean meats to make healthy soups and stews. In addition to being warming and soothing, these meals also offer necessary nutrients. While legumes like lentils and beans supply protein and fibre, vegetables like carrots, spinach, and mushrooms provide vitamins and minerals. Turkey or other lean meats can provide an additional dose of protein. During the rainy season, soups and stews can keep you full, hydrated, and fed. Avoid Street Food:

To lower the risk of foodborne infections, limit your consumption of street food during the rainy season. Street food is more likely to become contaminated during the rainy season due to the favourable environment it can grow in. To maintain food safety and avoid gastrointestinal problems, choose home-cooked meals or food from reliable sources. Proper Food Storage:

Food deterioration and food contamination can be avoided by properly storing perishable foods. Food can spoil quickly if not stored properly during the rainy season due to the increased humidity. To store leftovers, fruits, and vegetables in the refrigerator, use airtight containers. This helps to keep them fresh and stop the spread of dangerous bacteria. Maintaining food quality and lowering the risk of foodborne infections need proper food storage procedures.

Therefore, keep an eye on your diet and daily activities to maintain your fitness and, more importantly, to feel healthy so that you can live longer at every stage of your life.