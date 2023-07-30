Monsoon Health: 5 Tips For Keeping Your Blood Sugar Levels During Rainy Season

When it starts to rain outside, none of us can resist eating piping hot cuisine. However, the monsoon season is when people with diabetes need to take extra precautions. The monsoon season may appear to be quite lovely, but it also brings a lot of illnesses, infections, and other health issues. Did you realise that diabetes may weaken your immune system? As a result, even though it can be tempting to visit your favourite street vendor, people with diabetes should avoid dining outside to lower their risk of developing waterborne diseases. Limit your diet to home-cooked, immune-boosting foods that also include antioxidants.

HOW TO CONTROL YOUR DIABETES DURING THE RAINY SEASON?

Take Good Care of Your Feet:

If you have diabetes, your feet could be in danger. Even a small cut might have detrimental effects. High blood sugar results in poor blood circulation. The nerves in your foot could be damaged as a result. This condition is referred to as neuropathy. Take Care of Your Eyes:

If you have a medical condition, the monsoon season is a known time for eye infections. To avoid eye infections, keep your hands clean at all times and avoid touching your eyes. Hydration is key:

Even if there is water available during the monsoons, your body may not always stay hydrated. The heat and humidity that characterise the Indian monsoon season can lead to dehydration. Diabetes sufferers must make sure they are getting enough water to drink. Coconut water can be used in place of water. Regular Exercise:

During the monsoons, you can feel like staying in bed most of the time. Patients with diabetes need to exercise regularly and keep active. The ability to manage diabetes at home is made possible by regular exercise, which also reduces blood sugar levels and increases insulin sensitivity. Eat a Healthy Meal:

Diabetics should exercise caution when it comes to their dietary choices this time of year. Please only consume home-cooked food. In this way, you may be sure that your food is clean, excellent, and nutrient-rich. eat things that will help your immunity.

By adhering to this lifestyle guidelines, monitoring your blood sugar levels frequently, and practising proper hygiene, you may keep your diabetes under control, take advantage of the rainy season, and maintain high cleaning standards.