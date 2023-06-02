Mrunal Thakur Gets Back to Gym Workouts With Deadlifts and Squats; Gives off the Perfect Mid-Week Energy

Mrunal Thakur, who frequently steals the show with her Instagram posts, has once more attracted attention with her exercise video. Do you know how she maintains her flawless bikini body? Her most recent sexy exercise video is evidence that she never skips a gym session. With her most recent workout video, Mrunal Thakur did everything possible to help her fans and followers achieve their health goals. Mrunal Thakur works out with her trainer and fellow athlete Rohit Nair in the gym, doing exercises including lunges, deadlifts, squats, and even rope work. “After a long break from the gym, this is the welcome I get from @rohityson_," the caption for her most recent video stated.

Check out her post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur was dressed in a comfortable pair of black shorts, a jacket around her waist, and a black tank top with a deep U-neckline. She wore her hair in a centre part with a high ponytail. She completed her challenging workout, which included combat ropes, pull-ups, lunges, squats, deadlifts, and lat pull-downs.

Mrunal is skilled at pulling off a variety of looks, including ethnic wear, casual attire, and stunning power suits that highlight her hourglass figure. The actor had a day ago shared several pictures of herself enjoying the weather while wearing a summer dress.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur Exudes the Perfect Summer Mood in a Cutout Check Maxi Dress; See Photos

Mrunal posed for the images while representing the clothing line How When Wear, dressing in a checkered summer attire. Mrunal captioned her photos, “Still can’t get over this outfit."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

For those who don’t know, Mrunal Thakur made her television debut with the programme Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…(2012) Yeh Khamoshiyaan. She became famous after the 2014 season of the well-liked daily show Kumkum Bhagya. She has appeared in films including Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, and Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan. Hanu Raghavapuddi’s period romantic drama Sita Ramam, directed by Mrunal Thakur, helped make her a household name.

What do you think of Mrunal Thakur’s most recent exercise video?