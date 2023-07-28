Osteoporosis: Discover the Risk, Causes, Treatment and Prevention

What Is Osteoporosis?

Weak bone or also brittle due loss of bone mass and density . More than 1 crore people in India suffer for the above condition. Initially these patients do not exhibit any symptoms however gradually develop with back pain and loss of height over the time

Do We Lose Height as We Age?

Yes we do lose height , partially due to disc dehydration causing the collapse of the spine and also in severe osteoporosis the vertebral fracture at multilevel can cause the significant collapse in height.

Who Are at Risk?

It is common occurrence in elderly population and more in post menopausal women. Sedentary workers such as IT professionals, office workers and children mostly indoor are at increased risk of osteopenia . This is due to lack of sunlight exposure for Vit -D deficient , above along with inactivity causes weak bone .

Bone remodelling happens with activity and hence it is good to to walk with average of five to six thousand steps a day .

Certain medical conditions such as SLE , Rheumatoid arthritis , transplant patients etc are on corticosteroids these treatment are at high risk of osteoporosis.

Calcium and Vitamin D deficient patients in certain medical conditions as gastrointestinal disease , bowel surgery and renal failure patients . These population can be supplemented with nutritional diet with 1200 IU and 700 IU of calcium and Vitamin D helps in reduce the risk.

What Is Difference Between Osteoporosis and Osteopenia?

Osteopenia occurs in younger population with lack of activity and milder form of the above , also nutritional deficiency with calcium and Vitamin D can add to it . This can be differentiated by certain tests.

What Tests Can Diagnose Osteoporosis?

It is combination of tests based on age and history of the patient, but mostly DEXA scan would aid in concluding the diagnosis , your clinician will be able the assist you on the same.

FRAX tool ( fracture risk assessment tool ) is free online this will also help you in osteoporosis fractures.

How Do We Prevent This?

Activity is most important in keeping yourself healthy. Walking and exercises along with good sunlight exposure and healthy nutritional diet rich in calcium and Vitamin-D help in bone strength. Get regular checks with your doctor in post menopausal age group and openly discuss with them about osteoporosis if suffering from medical conditions.

How Do We Treat This?

Treatment is based on the diagnosis of the condition and associated medical issues-