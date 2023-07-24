Prediabetes: 5 Tips to Control Borderline Diabetes

Your blood sugar level is higher than normal if you have been diagnosed with prediabetes. It’s not high enough, though, to be classified as a diabetes diagnosis. By eating wholesome meals, getting regular exercise, and keeping a healthy weight, you can get your blood sugar levels back to normal. With the same lifestyle changes that can help adults prevent type 2 diabetes, children’s blood sugar levels may return to normal.

Many people have prediabetes yet exhibit no symptoms, frequently for years. Prediabetes has the potential to be undiagnosed before developing into Type 2 diabetes.

One possible sign of prediabetes is darkened skin on particular body parts. The groyne, armpits, and neck can all be impacted. Skin tags are tiny skin growths. Changes in the eyes that could lead to diabetic retinopathy.

HOW TO CONTROL PRE-DIABETES NATURALLY?

The best way to treat diabetes is to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Healthy eating habits and regular exercise can help prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.

Participate in Physical Activity:

Regular physical activity is crucial for the management of prediabetes. Every week, try to do 75 minutes of vigorous activity or at least 150 minutes of moderate activity. Running, brisk walking, cycling, swimming, and dancing are all excellent possibilities. Regular exercise reduces insulin resistance and regulates blood sugar levels while improving how your body uses insulin. Maintain a Healthy Body Weight:

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for reversing prediabetes. If you are overweight or obese, even a small weight loss of 5–10% of your total body weight can significantly lower your blood sugar levels. You can minimise your risk of type 2 diabetes by maintaining a healthy weight with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Avoid Stress:

Long-term stress increases insulin resistance and lowers blood sugar levels. Use stress-reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, and time spent in nature. Participating in fun and soothing activities can help you manage your stress and have better glycemic control. Get Enough Sleep:

Sleep is crucial for maintaining overall health, which includes managing blood sugar. Poor sleep and irregular sleeping patterns have been linked to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. Establish a regular sleep schedule and strive for 7-9 hours of high-quality sleep each night to optimise your body’s biological clock. Visit Your Physician:

Regular medical exams are necessary to manage your prediabetes and maintain your general health. Regularly checking your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and other vital signs enables early detection of any anomalies and enables your healthcare provider to adjust your treatment plan as required.

If you have diabetes concerns or any symptoms or indicators of type 2 diabetes, talk to your doctor. You should discuss blood sugar testing with your doctor if you have any risk factors for developing diabetes.