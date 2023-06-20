Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Welcome Their Baby Girl: 10 Exceptionally Useful Tips For Newborn Parents

A girl has joined Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela in the world. On June 20 in Hyderabad, the couple had become first-time parents to a baby girl. The news broke shortly after a video of Ram and his wife from the hospital went viral online, indicating that the couple might be about to give birth at any moment. Ram Charan and Upasana received their first child after 11 years of marriage.
Upasana spoke candidly about loving parenthood after being married for 11 years earlier this year, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.Taking to Instagram, Upasana had written, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society’s expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday."
The arrival of one (or more) gorgeous, small, and helpless infants can startle first-time parents by making them feel competent and delighted one minute, and tiny and helpless the next. Thousands of parents have successfully started that journey by using the following advice; you might catch them right here:
- Plan for stress:
Parenthood is a significant life adjustment. No matter how enthusiastically anticipated, transitions are always stressful to some extent. And despite our best efforts, we might need to modify our plans as we go.
- Consider joining a parent’s group:
Join a group for new parents to meet others and receive understanding support. The adage “a shared worry is cut in half, a shared happiness is doubled" is accurate.
- Seeking help:
Never attempt to be a super parent or super parent. If you let people know what you need, they will frequently be pleased to assist you—neighbors, family members, friends, and/or coworkers. You may feel much better just having an hour to yourself to sleep, take a shower, or go for a stroll while someone you trust looks after your baby.
- Believe in yourself more than before:
You DO know what is best for your baby, so have faith in yourself. You’ll have to sift through mounds of advice that friends, family, strangers, physicians, periodicals, and parenting blogs will give you. Try out fresh concepts that appeal to you. Throw away the remainder.
- Be ready to forgive yourself for the mistakes:
Recognise that you are human and that mistakes will be made. Permit yourself to get to know your child and your interaction with them on a daily basis. Discuss successful tactics with your partner, and encourage one another as you work through problems together.
- Review and adjust your goals for yourself:
Keep in mind that your newborn depends on you for all of his or her needs. Let go of any guilt resulting from incomplete chores. Spending time with your family and taking time for yourself are crucial.
- Pose questions:
Regardless of how much we already know about kids and our pre-baby selves, we all need to learn how to be parents. Be open to surprises because you might discover that some of your ideas about being a parent have changed!
- If you are in a relationship, keep in mind that both you and your spouse are changing.
Try to spend some quality time alone with your partner, even if you might feel that the baby takes up most of your time. Discuss your goals and anxieties, the changes that have occurred, and the things that you would like to remain the same.
- Infants gain from a variety of caring interactions:
Baby care and nurture go beyond simple feeding. Develop your own methods of interacting with the baby by spending time holding and chatting to him.
- Enjoy your newborn:
Even though a night with a colicky baby may feel forever, childhood years pass by rather swiftly. Every time your child reaches a new joyful milestone, he or she is moving farther away from being a baby and you are moving closer to becoming a competent, experienced parent. Relax. Breathe. Enjoy.