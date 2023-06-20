Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Welcome Their Baby Girl: 10 Exceptionally Useful Tips For Newborn Parents

A girl has joined Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela in the world. On June 20 in Hyderabad, the couple had become first-time parents to a baby girl. The news broke shortly after a video of Ram and his wife from the hospital went viral online, indicating that the couple might be about to give birth at any moment. Ram Charan and Upasana received their first child after 11 years of marriage.

Upasana spoke candidly about loving parenthood after being married for 11 years earlier this year, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.Taking to Instagram, Upasana had written, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society’s expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday."

