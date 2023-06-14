Tips to Keep Your Liver Healthy to Prevent Liver Disease

The liver, the body’s largest solid organ, is essential to the smooth operation of our daily physical functions. The liver performs about 500 different tasks, including detoxification, metabolism, and protein synthesis. It should come as no surprise that preserving a healthy liver is necessary for general wellbeing and lifespan.

Around 2 million people die each year as a result of liver illnesses, with the prevalence of liver disease among Indians being alarmingly high at almost 1 in 5 people. The good news is that most liver disorders are avoidable, and we can safeguard ourselves and enhance liver health by making small but effective lifestyle adjustments.