Uncover How Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Shed 12 Kilos With an Extreme Diet Routine

While most cricketers, including Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, adhere to a stringent food regimen to maintain their weight and stay in shape, Suryakumar Yadav’s diet regimen and way of life are unattainable for weak-willed people due to their strict calorie requirements and prohibition on cheat days.

Suryakumar Yadav, one of Team India’s fittest cricketers, recently shared with his trainer how a strict diet and weight loss regimen helped him shed 12 kg and improve his level of fitness for the cricket pitch.

According to his trainer and dietitian Shweta Bhatia, SKY lost 12 kg in three months through a strict diet and exercise regimen. Here is all the information you need to know about Suryakumar Yadav’s diet.

Healthy eating and exercise regimen for Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian cricketer reduced his sugar intake as his first step in losing weight and maintaining his shape. Suryakumar’s diet excludes dessert and sugar completely. To cut back on carbohydrates, he also consumed 90 percent less atta and rice.

Roti cannot be avoided in an Indian home, so SKY chose to substitute bajra, ragi, and jowar rotis for atta rotis along with dal, paneer, and green veggies. Throughout the course of the day, he consumes no junk food and only three meals and one snack.

Surya consumes eggs for protein and healthy fats at breakfast along with a protein smoothie. Similar to what he has for dinner, Suryakumar Yadav enjoys chicken or fish, paneer, and yoghurt for lunch in addition to vegetables and salads.

The most radical aspect of this diet is that it forbids all sugary meals and beverages as well as cheat days. To stick with this diet and stay in shape, one needs to have a strong resolve to do so.