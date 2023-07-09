Virat Kohli’s Leg Day Mantra: Why Leg Workouts Are Worth the Sweat and Effort

Virat Kohli went from being a rising cricket star to being hailed as a legend, cementing his reputation as one of this generation’s best batters. His records, which are studded with various centuries and honours, speak eloquently. Nevertheless, Kohli never lets up in his pursuit of excellence and sets new goals for himself. Virat Kohli, the rising star in Indian cricket, posted a few images with the caption “Everyday should be a leg day" on July 9. For eight years and counting. This article perfectly captures Kohli’s consistent commitment to and passion for both his ongoing personal development and physical health.

See Virat’s post right here-

Kohli has inspired a revolutionary change in the way Indian cricketers are trained. His unwavering dedication to maintaining top physical condition has ushered in a new era of fitness awareness among his teammates, raising the bar for the Indian cricket team as a whole. Kohli emphasises the idea that there is always room for improvement in the image. Despite having achieved incredible success during his career, he stands out as a true champion because of his never-ending desire to push the envelope and improve himself.

The forthcoming series against the West Indies will undoubtedly benefit from Kohli’s tenacity and drive to recover. Let’s look at the various advantages of a leg day at the gym and perhaps why one should never skip one while the cricketer gets ready to return to his best-

Why Shouldn’t One Skip a Leg Day at Gym

Leg exercises are a crucial component of a well-rounded fitness regimen that develops strength, speed, and stability for the full body. Leg exercises should be done consistently because these big muscles are essential to your total fitness. Additionally, it is simpler for your body to adjust to the exercises and form healthy habits that will help you achieve your fitness objectives. Leg muscles that are strong help to maintain your body balanced, which is impossible if you only concentrate on your upper body.

Exercises like deadlifts, squats, and lunges help to maximise and improve athletic performance by working your glutes, quads, and hamstrings. Aim to balance your workout so that your glutes and hamstrings are also worked while not overworking your quads. Muscles in the lower body build a solid, secure foundation. Your core and upper body will experience resistance as a result of your lower body being firmly planted in the ground.To perform any movement, including upper-body actions like throwing, batting, or reaching upwards, you use your lower body strength.

Benefits of Leg Exercises

Leg exercises work all of the major muscular groups in your body, which promotes healthy movement patterns in daily life and enhances overall athletic performance. Additionally, having a strong lower body will make it easier to stay healthy and manage long-term illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis.

Hormone Stimulation:

Large amounts of hormones might be released when you exercise your legs. Hormones like cortisol, testosterone, and human growth hormone (HGH) are produced more easily when your legs are actively being used. Your body responds to stress and burns more fat thanks to cortisol. Your body uses testosterone to create skeletal muscle and repair damaged muscle proteins. HGH increases immunity, fat metabolism, and muscle growth. Balances Power:

Exercises for the unilateral leg will have much greater advantages. Since they require you to engage both sides of your body equally, working each leg separately aids in aligning your body and addressing muscular imbalances. By doing this, you can make sure your dominant leg isn’t overcompensating in terms of strength, mobility, or flexibility for your non-dominant side. Activates core:

Single-leg exercises can help you strengthen your core, improve your balance, and reduce the risk of injury. Since exercising one side of the body can activate the same muscles on the other side of the body, they can aid in rehabilitation. On the other side of the body from the one you’re targeting, this indirect stimulation might strengthen a wounded area. Never begin an activity on your dominant side when performing unilateral workouts.

Other advantages:

Additionally, developing a strong lower body aids in:

Increase Muscular Mass and Contour Your Legs.

Bolster Your Core Muscles

Metabolise Calories and Encourage Weight Loss

Increase General Fitness

Minimise Joint Pain

Bolster the Bones

Key Muscular Groups to Use

Lower Back Pain Relief

Increase Cognitive Capacity

Enhance Mobility, Stability, and Range of Motion by Creating a Balanced, Symmetrical, and Aligned Body.

Better Posture and Stress Management

It’s acceptable to miss a day now and then, especially if you’re ill or hurt. Make a strategy for how you will make up the lost time if you are anxious or guilty about missing a day. It’s all about balance, so incorporate leg exercises into your programme and don’t forget about these crucial muscles when working on your upper body. So let’s start the upcoming week off right by drawing inspiration from Virat Kohli, the gentleman in context.