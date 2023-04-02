Health Benefits of Black Tea to Support Your Later Years

Black tea has been a beloved beverage for centuries, and for good reasons. With its rich flavour and a host of potential health benefits, black tea is an excellent choice for those looking to maintain their health and wellness in their later years. Some studies suggest that drinking black tea regularly may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Additionally, black tea contains compounds that may improve brain function, boost metabolism, and promote healthy digestion.

“Black tea can be particularly beneficial for older adults, as it contains antioxidants that protect against age-related cognitive decline and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Its caffeine content can also improve alertness and concentration. Additionally, drinking black tea has been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, making it a potentially helpful addition to the diets of older individuals with a history of heart problems. With its immunity-boosting properties and potential to aid in fighting influenza, black tea may offer valuable health benefits for those in their later years,” says Pooja Shelat, Chief Dietitian, Sterling Hospital.

Black tea is more than just a refreshing beverage - its benefits go far beyond just a satisfying sip. “Rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, this tea is like a powerful elixir for your health. These compounds help protect your body from the harmful effects of free radicals and reduce inflammation, which can lead to serious illnesses like heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Incorporating black tea into your diet can also help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and may even improve your brain health,” says Anurag Bhamidipaty, co-founder, Roastea.

As we age, our digestive system may become less efficient, leading to issues such as constipation or diarrhoea. “Black tea contains compounds called tannins, which can help promote healthy digestion by reducing inflammation and regulating bowel movements. Moreover, black tea has been shown to support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which can have a positive impact on overall health and well-being,” adds Dr Shelat. By incorporating black tea into their daily routine, one can potentially improve both their cognitive and digestive health.

Black tea’s anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce the effects of ageing, such as wrinkles and age spots. It is also thought to help support healthy gut bacteria, which can have a positive impact on overall health.

“Black tea is also rich in minerals that are important for maintaining healthy bones and joints. The beverage contains calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which help to keep bones and joints strong and healthy. It is also high in Vitamin K, which helps to regulate calcium and improve bone density,” adds Bhamidipaty.

In addition to its many physical benefits, black tea may also have mental and emotional benefits. Studies have shown that drinking black tea can help reduce stress and anxiety and may even improve mood. Certain teas have ayurvedic ingredients to it boosting the immunity and enhancing the benefits already there in black tea.

So, whether you’re looking to stay sharp and focused, support your heart health, or simply enjoy a delicious and comforting beverage, black tea is a great choice. “And with so many varieties and flavours to choose from, there’s sure to be a black tea out there that’s perfect for you. So go ahead, brew up a cup of black tea and savor all the benefits it has to offer,” signs off Dr Shelat.

