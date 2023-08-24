Health Benefits Of Shatavari Ayurvedic Herb And How To Consume It

Obesity is one of the most pressing health issues in today’s times. With the availability of almost every kind of food at the press of a button, hectic work schedules and no time for the gym, our fitness regime is taking a backseat gradually. While we all agree that body weight is never an indicator of beauty, it is still an index of general fitness as obesity leads to health issues like heart problems, type-2 diabetes and more.

If you have been trying in vain to reduce your weight, you can now try the essence of Shatavari, also known as asparagus racemosus. Asparagus, which is also known as the queen of herbs, is often used in Ayurveda. Let us tell you how Shatavari reduces weight, what are its other benefits and how it should be consumed.

Benefits of Shatavari

Shatavari herb helps in keeping a check on bloating as it reduces water weight by removing toxins from the body. It reduces the fat accumulated on the stomach, arms, thighs, waist etc. Since it contains fibre, it boosts metabolism. Consuming fibre-rich things makes the stomach feel full for a long time and controls the hunger pangs.

Other uses of asparagus, according to a Hindustan Times report, include reducing period pain in women, controlling their mood swings during menstruation, controlling hot flashes and weight gain during menopause. It is also recommended for lactating women to have Shatavari as it is said to boost the quality of breast milk for babies. It is also a beneficial herb for men who suffer from infertility as it boosts sperm production and increases their quality.

Shatavari also has some components that are advantageous to the mind. It aids in calming anger as well as promoting restful sleep and reducing stress. It is also beneficial in reducing inflammation and excessive bleeding.

How to Consume Shatavari

Simply add a half-teaspoon of the herb to a glass of water and drink it before bed. Because not all herbs are suitable for everyone, it would be best to ingest Shatavari on the recommendation of an Ayurvedic professional. Drink a morning beverage of lukewarm water or milk with asparagus powder to shed those extra kilos. Asparagus can be boiled in water and consumed as a decoction. To make powder, dry its roots, and drink it by mixing lukewarm water or milk.