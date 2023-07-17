Health Expert Joins WHO In Advising Caution With NSS Products, Cites Potential Risks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently issued recommendations cautioning against the consumption of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) products. WHO emphasized that using NSS products as a substitute for free sugars, such as sugar or jaggery, does not offer the intended benefits. Contrary to popular belief, NSS does not aid in weight reduction or effectively manage conditions like diabetes. Instead, excessive use of NSS may elevate the risk of non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and premature mortality among younger individuals.

Non-sugar sweeteners refer to various artificial sweeteners widely used in daily life. These include chocolates, soft drinks, packaged juices, cakes, and soy shakes available in the market. The WHO’s recommendations and guidelines specifically aim to address the growing consumption of artificially sweetened products.

Dr. Manali Agarwal, Senior Resident in the Department of Microbiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, shared her perspective on the WHO’s recommendations. She stated that these guidelines apply to all individuals, including those with pre-existing type 2 or type 1 diabetes. The advice encompasses the avoidance of all forms of artificial sweeteners or non-sugar sweeteners, whether synthetic, naturally occurring, or modified, found in processed foods or beverages, as well as those used for personal consumption.

Dr. Manali highlighted a concerning trend where individuals are giving up sugar or sugar-based products but are increasingly relying on non-sugar sweeteners, believing they are healthier alternatives. She emphasized that the WHO’s recommendation is to reduce the consumption of both sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages and food items, rather than replacing one with the other. This guidance is crucial for individuals and serves as a valuable resource for doctors providing dietary advice to their patients.

The WHO’s recommendations align with the growing understanding that excessive consumption of NSS products can have adverse health effects. It is essential for individuals to be aware of the potential risks associated with artificial sweeteners and to make informed choices about their dietary habits. By prioritizing a balanced and wholesome diet, individuals can support their overall well-being and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Health professionals urge individuals to consult with their healthcare providers for personalized dietary guidance and to make informed decisions regarding the consumption of sugar and non-sugar sweeteners.