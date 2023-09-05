Health Issues To Negative Energies, 6 Hanuman Mantras To Remove All Obstacles

Lord Hanuman, the son of Kesari and Anjana, is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He was born on the full moon day during the Hindu month of Chaitra on a Tuesday. Thus devotees worship Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays, which is considered to be an auspicious day. Lord Hanuman is known for his knowledge, and strength, and for being a faithful devotee of Lord Rama. This article illustrates 6 mantras of Lord Hanuman that can help people get rid of all types of uncertainties and problems in life. Astrologer and Vastu Consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma shared the importance of these mantras with News18.

1. ॐ दक्षिणमुखाय पच्चमुख हनुमते करालबदनाय (Om Dakshinmukhaya Pachmukh Hanumate Karalabadanaya)

According to astrology, if the devotee is facing too much negative energy around them, they have to chant this mantra on Tuesdays after taking a bath. They should use a Rudraksha mala while chanting this mantra. When the devotee has completed chanting, they should pray to Bajrang Bali, to eradicate the negativity from their house. This mantra is considered to have a strong impact, and the devotees are sure to benefit by chanting it.

2. नारसिंहाय ॐ हां हीं हूं हौं हः सकलभीतप्रेतदमनाय स्वाहा (Narasimhaaya Om Haa Him Hum Haum Hah Sakalabhitapretadamanaaya Svaha)

According to Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, this mantra is of use when someone feels troubled, due to negative energies. Chanting this mantra 11 or 21 times can prove to be extremely beneficial. This mantra should be recited both in the morning and evening on Tuesdays.

3. ॐ पूर्वकपिमुखाय पच्चमुख हनुमते टं टं टं टं टं सकल शत्रु सहंरणाय स्वाहा (Om Purvakapimukhaya Paccamukhaya Hanuman Tam Tam Tam Tam Tam Sakal Shatru Saharanaya Svaha)

Astrology says that devotees should chant this mantra if they feel troubled by their enemy and wish to get rid of him. This mantra should be chanted on Tuesdays or Saturdays. Chanting this mantra will ensure that you remain protected from your enemies and their evil plans.

4. मर्कटेश महोत्साह सर्वशोक विनाशन (Marktesh Mahotsav Sarvshok Vinashan)

According to astrology, if you have been unemployed for a long time, then chanting this mantra 108 times on Tuesdays will help you. You will get an illustrious job after chanting this mantra.

5. मंगल भवन अमंगलहारी द्रवहु सो दशरथ अजिर विहारी (Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari Dravahu So Dashrath Ajir Vihari)

According to astrology, if a person chants this mantra with a garland in hand, then the problems in his life will be reduced.

6. ऊं हं हनुमते नम (Om Hum Hanumate Namah)

This mantra is for those who are facing health problems. It is also for those whose relatives are going through health issues. They will get relief by chanting this mantra while holding a rudraksha mala.