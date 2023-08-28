Health Study Links Night Shifts In Youth To Memory Decline In Later Years

Several studies have highlighted the difficulties faced by individuals working night shifts. Earlier, research has indicated that those who work during nighttime hours are more prone to problems related to their digestive system, back health, and lifestyle-related diseases. A new study has now claimed that individuals who engage in night shifts or work late at night could potentially be at a higher risk of developing memory-related disorders in middle age.

According to a DailyMail report, a recent study found that 79 per cent of individuals working night shifts struggled with memory-related problems in middle age. While prior research concentrated on the negative impacts of working from 9 a.m. to 5 pm, this new study sheds light on memory impairments. The study assessed 47,811 night shift employees, subjecting them to cognitive function tests.

Individuals working night shifts displayed a substantial 79 per cent increase in cognitive impairment rates compared to those exclusively engaged in day work. Additionally, those who had experienced night shifts during their longest job tenure showed a notable 53 per cent rise in such rates.

Researchers from York University in Canada conducted a study, which has been published in the journal Plos One. The study revealed that individuals engaged in shift work encounter challenges related to cognitive perception in the long term. This disruption affects the person’s circadian rhythm, potentially leading to neurological disorders. Russell Foster, a Neuroscience Professor at the University of Oxford, emphasized the significance of the study’s insights regarding night shifts. Similar findings have emerged in both controlled laboratory experiments and real-world observations.

Long-distance aircraft pilots, for instance, showcase a vivid illustration of various health concerns arising from their profession. Prior investigations have indicated a heightened heart rate in individuals engaged in night shifts, with a more pronounced impact on women. This raises the risk of developing coronary heart disease for those working during nighttime hours. In response to this research, the United Kingdom has witnessed a decrease in the number of individuals employed in night shifts. The figures have decreased from 9.5 million night shift workers in 2016 to 8.7 million in 2022.