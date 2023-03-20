Healthy Living: 6 Lifestyle Changes To Keep Depression At Bay

Depression is a serious mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. While medication and therapy are often necessary for treating depression, there are also several lifestyle changes that can help manage symptoms and improve overall well-being. Inculcating a few changes including exercising, a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, practising mindfulness, socialising, and many more. By incorporating these habits into daily life, individuals with depression can improve their own mental health and work towards achieving a more balanced life.

Here are six simple ways to prevent depression:

1. Exercise regularly

Studies state that regular exercise improves mood and reduces symptoms of depression. Exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood-boosting chemicals in the brain. Try to aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.

2. Get enough sleep

Sleep is crucial for both physical and mental health. Make sure you’re getting enough sleep each night. Experts suggest at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep for healthy living. Avoid screens and stimulating activities before bedtime, and create a calm and relaxing environment in your bedroom.

3. Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet can play a significant role in maintaining energy levels and also improve mental health. Try to eat a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks, which can contribute to feelings of fatigue and mood swings.

4. Limit alcohol and caffeine consumption

Both alcohol and caffeine can worsen signs of depression and make it harder to manage the condition. Limit your consumption of these substances and try to replace them with healthier alternatives, such as herbal tea, green tea, or water.

5. Practice relaxation techniques

Meditation and deep breathing are some of the relaxation techniques that can help reduce stress. Regular practice of meditation and yoga asanas can promote both mental and physical well-being. You should incorporate these techniques into your daily routine, even if it’s just for a few minutes a day.

6. Build a social connection

Make an effort to build strong relationships with family, friends, and community members. Join a support group, volunteer in your community, and participate in social activities regularly. Sharing your problems with others can help you to get the necessary help and it will also reduce stress. You can also learn from the experience of others to deal with different problems in life by interacting with peers, friends and community members.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here