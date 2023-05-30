Heart Attack: What Causes It? Your Gender May Play A Role In It As Well

A heart attack, in simple terms, occurs when the blood flow to a section of the heart muscle is blocked. What causes this block is usually a clot formed within one of the coronary arteries. The primary cause of heart attacks is coronary artery disease (CAD). It is characterized by the buildup of plaque inside the coronary arteries.

Several factors contribute to the development of CAD and increase the risk of heart attacks, these primarily include:

Atherosclerosis: Among the most common cause of CAD and heart attacks is when fatty deposits called plaques on the inner walls of the coronary arteries accumulate. These plaques are made up of cholesterol, fat, calcium, and other substances. Over time, they can harden and narrow the arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart. Coronary Artery Spasm: In some cases, the coronary arteries may undergo spasms, causing them to constrict and reduce blood flow to the heart. This spasm can be temporary or prolonged and can lead to a heart attack. Blood Clots: If a plaque ruptures or breaks open, it can trigger the formation of a blood clot at the site of the rupture. If the clot becomes large enough, it can completely block the blood flow through the coronary artery, resulting in a heart attack.

Major risk factors

Risk Factors: Certain factors increase the likelihood of developing CAD and experiencing a heart attack. These include:

Age: The risk of heart attacks increases with age, particularly in individuals over 45 for men and 55 for women. Gender: Men are generally at a higher risk of heart attacks than premenopausal women. However, the risk in women increases after menopause, equalizing the risk between the genders. Family History: Having a family history of heart disease or heart attacks increases the risk. High Blood Pressure: Uncontrolled high blood pressure can damage the arteries and increase the risk of CAD. High Cholesterol Levels: Elevated levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, often referred to as “bad" cholesterol, contribute to plaque formation. Smoking: Smoking damages the blood vessels, reduces oxygen levels, and increases the risk of blood clot formation. Obesity: Excess body weight, particularly around the waist, can contribute to CAD and heart attacks. Diabetes: People with diabetes have a higher risk of developing CAD due to increased blood sugar levels damaging the blood vessels. Sedentary Lifestyle: Lack of physical activity and a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of heart attacks.

It is important to note that while these factors increase the risk, heart attacks can also occur in individuals without any apparent risk factors. Seeking medical attention promptly and adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks.