Heart Attacks In Women: Know Symptoms And Preventive Measures

Heart diseases are no longer limited to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. In recent months, specifically after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, many cases of young people falling victim to heart attacks have come up. Heart ailments are also equally prevalent among both genders. Young and working women could be at more risk of heart disease due to their stressful and busy lifestyle. Poor eating habits, lack of exercise, disturbed sleep cycle and pressure make working women more vulnerable to heart ailments.

Heart ailments can be prevented if diagnosed early. Many women often confuse the symptoms of heart attack with the effects of menopause and this puts them at more risk of heart disease. A large number of heart attacks in women are ignored at the early stage due to the lack of understanding of the symptoms.

In many cases, due to a lack of clear symptoms or confusion, it becomes difficult for women to detect heart attacks or seek proper medical advice. Women tend to feel symptoms while resting or when under emotional stress. Some of the symptoms which differentiate women from men include:

Chest pain

Pressure on chest

Neck or jaw pain

Shortness of breath

Unusual Fatigue

High Blood Pressure

Heart attacks in women can be prevented with a few lifestyle changes and preventive measures. Here are a few precautions women should follow to avoid heart ailments:

No Smoking: Inhaling tobacco could be very dangerous for all genders. It restricts the supply of fresh air, and it makes the person more prone to a heart attack. Active and passive smoking both are injurious to health.

Healthy Diet: A healthy diet, that’s low in fats, helps the body to remain fit. Fat-free products and a low-cholesterol diet help to avoid the collection of cholesterol in arteries.

Work-life Balance: Your daily routine and work hours should be balanced to maintain a stress-free life. Extended work hours may disturb your sleeping cycle and increase stress, which may result in heart ailments.

Regular Checkups: Most of the time symptoms of heart attacks in women go unnoticed. Thus, it becomes necessary to undergo regular checkups to avoid discovering any underlying heart condition at an advanced stage.

