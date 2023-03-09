Hearts Are Definitely Melting Over Sara Ali Khan’s Stylish Red Outfit: Pics Inside

Gen Zers like the actress Sara Ali Khan, who frequents Instagram. Her dress choices are also unquestionably strong and give us major style aspirations. Sara Ali Khan’s social media profile, which includes everything from strong ethnic costumes to sensual beachwear and chic athleisure, is all we need to plan our next look. We truly missed Sara Ali Khan’s unique sense of style, so we’re glad to see her back on our radar for fashion. This time, she was promoting her newest film, Gaslight, in which she co-stars with Vikrant Massey, by snapping chic photos. Sara stood out at the occasion by dressing in a diva-like manner.

Some of us were cyclically obsessed with rocking the skirt-and-boot ensemble all through the fall and winter. Take a deliberate step back from the boots and move closer to the skirts. It also has a fantastic match. The actress from Atrangi Re was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and wore a two-piece costume by David Koma from the Pre-Fall ’22 collection. Her stretchy, ribbed-knit cardigan is made from recycled wool and oozes flair. There were long sleeves and small beaded details. She wore a crop top that cost Rs. 24,510.41 and an asymmetrical hem miniskirt that cost Rs. 16,580.18 together. Sara’s attire was complemented by jewellery from E3K. She wore gold rings and spike-detailed earrings.

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan had gorgeous side-parted, wavy hair. It offered a fully finished cosmetics look including eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick.

Sara will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller Gaslight, which also stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey. On March 31, the movie will have its Disney + Hotstar debut. She will also make an appearance in the movie Ae Watan Mere Watan as a liberation warrior. Produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie is based on actual events. Murder Mubarak, an untitled film by Laxman Utekar, an untitled film by Jagan Shakti, and Metro in Dino with Aditya Roy Kapoor are some of her upcoming roles.

