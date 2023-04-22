Heatwave: Know The Difference Between Sun Poisoning And Sunburn

In the summers, people usually suffer from various problems including sunburns, heatstroke, and sun poisoning. You might be wondering if sunburn and sun poisoning are the same. These are two distinct conditions that occur as a result of overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.

While they share some similar symptoms, such as redness and pain, they differ in their severity and systemic effects. Sunburn is a mild to moderate skin reaction that affects the top layer of the skin, causing redness, pain, and peeling. Sun poisoning is a more severe and systemic reaction that affects deeper layers of the skin and can cause blisters, fever, and other symptoms. It is important to keep an eye on the symptoms and treatment.

Symptoms of Sun Poisoning

Redness and inflammation of the affected area of skin Pain, tenderness, and sensitivity to the touch Itching or burning sensations Blisters or peeling of the skin Swelling or edema of the affected area Headache, fever, and nausea Dehydration or shock in rare and severe cases.

Home Remedies to prevent sun poisoning:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and other hydrating fluids to prevent dehydration, which can increase the risk of sunburn. Wear protective clothing: Cover up with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and neck from sun exposure. Use sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to all exposed areas of skin, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating. Stay in the shade: Seek out shade during peak sun hours, and avoid spending prolonged periods in direct sunlight. Cool compress: Apply a cool, damp towel or cloth to sunburned areas to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Aloe Vera: Apply aloe vera gel to sunburned skin to soothe and cool the skin. Keep in the refrigerator for an extra cooling effect. Stay indoors during peak sun hours: Avoid going outdoors during peak sun hours, which is usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Vitamin E: Eat foods rich in Vitamin E, such as almonds, spinach, and avocado. Vitamin E can help protect your skin from UV damage.

