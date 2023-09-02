Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Know Date, Timings, Rituals And More

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival. It is observed every year on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar month of Shravana. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festival falls in the month of August-September. The festival is also called Sankata Hara Chaturthi and is a significant day for Lord Ganesha’s followers. The main deity worshipped on this day is the Heramba Maha Ganapati. This is a form of Lord Ganesha with five faces and ten hands. One hand of the God depicts the boon-giving posture, while another hand shows the blessing posture. The remaining eight hands hold a rudraksha, rope, goad, modak, apple, mala, axe and tuck, respectively. Heramba Ganpati is one of the 32 forms of Ganesha, as said in the Hindu Mythology and is depicted to be riding a lion.

Date and Timing

This year, Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi will begin on September 2 at 08:49 PM and will end at 6:24 PM on September 3.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga

On Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will begin on September 3 at 10:38 AM and will conclude at 6:09 AM on September 4.

Arghya Time

The moon will rise at 8:57 PM and on this day, one can offer Chandra Dev raw milk, water, Akshat and white flowers.

Rituals to Follow

On this day, after taking a bath in the morning, offer lord Ganesha red flowers, marigolds, Janeu, Akshat, turmeric, betel nut, coconut, Dhruva, vermilion (Sindoor), incense, diya and naivedya, among other things, during the auspicious timing. The devotees can offer modak or laddhu to Lord Ganesha. During that time, chant the mantra, “Om Gan Ganpataye Namo Namah.”

To worship Heramba Maha Ganpati, there is no temple dedicated completely to the Lord, but he is worshipped as a subsidiary deity at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi. It is believed that worshipping Heramba Maha Ganpati is ideal for those who require confidence to face problems and hardships in life.