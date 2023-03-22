CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gudi PadwaUgadi 2023Summer VacationWomens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Lifestyle » Here Are 7 Easy Ways To Lose Weight; Try Them Today
1-MIN READ

Here Are 7 Easy Ways To Lose Weight; Try Them Today

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 14:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Eating a balanced diet that includes healthy proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats can help you lose weight. (Getty Images)

Eating a balanced diet that includes healthy proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats can help you lose weight. (Getty Images)

Weight Loss Tips: Losing weight is not an easy task and especially when you have to do it along side your hectic life. Here are tips to easily cut the flab

Losing weight can be important for a number of reasons, depending on the individual’s health and lifestyle. Here are 7 ways to lose weight:

  1. Eat a balanced diet
    Eating a balanced diet that includes healthy proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats can help you lose weight. This means avoiding processed foods and sugary drinks, and eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
  2. Exercise regularly
    Regular exercise can help you burn calories, build muscle, and improve your overall health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.
  3. Get enough sleep
    Getting enough sleep is important for weight loss because it helps regulate hormones that control hunger and metabolism. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night.
  4. Drink plenty of water
    Drinking plenty of water can help you feel full and reduce your appetite. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day.
  5. Monitor your portions
    Pay attention to your portion sizes and avoid overeating. Use smaller plates, measure your food, and avoid eating in front of the TV or computer.
  6. Manage stress
    Stress can lead to overeating and weight gain. Find ways to manage stress, such as practicing yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.
  7. Stay consistent
    Consistency is key when it comes to weight loss. Stick to healthy eating habits and exercise routines over the long term to see results. Remember that losing weight is a gradual process, and it may take time to see significant changes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. dalia for weight loss
  2. lifestyle
  3. Weight Loss
first published:March 22, 2023, 14:30 IST
last updated:March 22, 2023, 14:30 IST