Here Are A Few Ways You Can Cope With A Toxic Relationship

After a hectic day at work, we often tend to find comfort within our close-knit people, including parents, friends and partners. Just knowing that you have their support can be enough to give you the strength to often tackle issues. After all, a healthy relationship is all about being present and understanding, giving love, hearing one out and offering support and love. So, if you have noticed feeling unsupported, unheard, and misunderstood and found questioning yourself and your abilities, maybe it’s a hint that something is wrong in your relationship.

If at any time, you feel that your emotional, psychological or physical well-being is threatened, it is a clear red flag of a toxic relationship that you should either raise your voice against or steer clear from.

Here’s how you can cope with the situation-

Talk to your partner or someone you trust about what you are going through. If you feel the dynamics of the relationship can change, be upfront about your needs and feelings. Re-evaluate the relationship and ask yourself if you want this person in your life whose behaviour has impacted your self-esteem and affected your mental health. Cut down or avoid socialising with people who demean you and make you feel bad about yourself. If this person is your co-worker or a family member, limit your conversations as much as possible. Keep in mind that some toxic people refuse to change, due to a lack of self-awareness or social skills. So, it’s better to maintain a distance and choose not to interact with them. If you are confronting the toxic person, make sure to use “I feel” statements to describe your emotions. Doing so will perfectly communicate your feelings and may prevent them from feeling defensive. Remember, setting boundaries with everyone is the key to safeguarding your mental well-being. Your boundaries will dictate what you will and will not tolerate. Seek help from your close friends or family members. You can also reach out to a counsellor if you find your mental health deteriorating. If you notice things will not change for the better, it’s important to end it. If you have suffered trauma, make sure to get help professional help through therapy.

We all deserve a healthy relationship where we are valued, feel safe and heard, and our boundaries are respected. A healthy relationship will always make you feel positive about yourself and let you have a positive outlook towards everything.

