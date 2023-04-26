Here Is How You Can Avoid Excessive Body Tans This Summer

Summers are literally the perfect time to spend outdoors and enjoy the tender warm weather. However, with the heat wave doing the rounds it has become excessively difficult for anyone to step outside and make the most of this season but if you are still willing to “venture outside, we have the perfect solutions to help you not come back all tanned up from your outing.

Here is all that will help you not get tanned this summer-

Apply A Lot Of Sunscreen

The most important thing you can do to reduce your body tan is to use sunscreen. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every two hours when you are outside, even on cloudy days. Remember that sunscreen not only protects you from harmful UV rays but also helps prevent tanning and sunburns. Exfoliate

Exfoliating your skin can help remove dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of a tan. Doing this process will definitely help you nourish your skin. Use a gentle scrub or exfoliating mitt in the shower a few times a week to keep your skin smooth and even-toned. Always Cover Yourself Up

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, and hats can help protect your skin from the sun’s rays. Choose lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen that won’t make you feel too hot. If you are going to be spending a lot of time outside, consider investing in UV-protective clothing. Try To Be Under Shades During The Afternoon

If you can, try to spend time in the shade during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. This will reduce your exposure to the sun’s rays and prevent tanning. Opt For Natural Products

Some natural remedies may help reduce body tan. Lemon juice, for example, is a natural bleaching agent that can help lighten the skin. Apply fresh lemon juice to the affected areas and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. You can also use a paste made from turmeric and milk to lighten the skin. Keep Hydrating Yourself

Drinking plenty of water or any enriching drink can help keep your skin hydrated and healthy. When your skin is well-hydrated, it is less likely to tan and become dry and flaky.

Remember to always protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays and stay hydrated to maintain healthy skin.

