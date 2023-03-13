Here Is Why Switzerland Should Be On The Top Of Your Travel Bucket List This Summer

If there is one thing that Bollywood has taught us is that, Switzerland is pretty much synonymous with romance and even though it is only a small country in the very heart of Europe, it has some spectacular things to offer. Starting from pristine blue lakes to snowcapped mountains and tiny picturesque villages, every part of this country is ideal for a picture postcard. Summers are slowly and steadily approaching and if you are looking for a destination you can head to and explore this summer, then Switzerland should definitely be on top of your bucket list right now.

A lot of people tend to think that Switzerland is all things romantic but that is not true at all because the country is a must-visit for adventure lovers too. If you are someone who is ardently a fan of hiking then it for certain that you will love hiking through the Swiss Alps. Whether you are a pro hiker or just a beginner, you will find a trail that suits your needs and on the way, you will also be able to soak in the very essence of the country because most of the trails pass through quaint villages where you are bound to bump into some very sweet locals.

On the other hand, the country has to offer a lot of peace and quiet. If you want to take a break from everything and go to a faraway land, then this is the place for you. Imagine sitting alone by the crystal-clear waters of Lake Geneva, Lake Zurich, and Lake Lucerne, they are a sight to behold. Oh, and all the locations are incredibly instagrammable.

If you are a foodie then buckle up because you will be entering your very own paradise. From traditional cheese fondue to Swiss chocolate, the country offers a range of culinary delights that will tantalize your taste buds. Do not forget to visit some of the vineyards, they will leave you awestruck.

