Here Is Why You Should Opt For Natural Products When It Comes To Skincare

From purchasing the most expensive moisturisers to keeping our eyes out on the most highly rated revitalising skin serums, we go to great lengths for our skin. None of that is in any way wrong considering skincare is extremely important and one should put in the extra amount of care it deserves. Owing to the constant season change and immense pollution in India, your skin needs daily cleansing and moisturisation in order to avoid both external and internal skin problems.

But, given the fact that we do need products that are beneficial for our skin almost every day of the week, one is always a little hesitant about using chemical products. While chemically induced products are incredibly effective and the results are visible within a short span of time, it is important to remember that they can have negative implications on your skin. Hence, the advisable way to about it is to opt for a more organic or natural skincare routine.

Dr. Umed Shekhawat, a leading cosmetic Doctor residing on the Gold Coast, says, “Natural skincare seems to be much gentler and safer on the skin as it doesn’t contain any of the synthetic products such as parabens, sulphites, synthetic dyes, petrochemicals, propylene glycol, and triclosan. Secondly, natural skincare is better for the environment and less harmful to animals and plants that they get into contact with."

He further added, “Natural skincare contains all-natural ingredients that people are familiar with eg. Jojoba, apple juice, argan oil etc. These ingredients are very different from synthetic ingredients as they are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin D etc, and less known to have any side effects but in fact, they are known to produce longer-lasting results."

For centuries, people all over the subcontinent were dependent on natural products for skincare and relied on DIY techniques to craft face masks, scrubs, essential oils and so on which indeed proves how effective natural ingredients can be for our skin.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here