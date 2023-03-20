Here’s How Basic Oral Practices Differ Among Infants, Children, And Adults

Having good oral health is essential for people of all ages. The specific needs and challenges of oral healthcare vary among age groups. Infants and young children require a different approach to oral care than adults, while seniors face unique issues related to aging and the use of medications. For infants and young children, establishing good oral hygiene habits early on is crucial for preventing tooth decay and other oral health problems. Adolescents may face challenges related to orthodontic treatment and the effects of lifestyle choices such as tobacco and alcohol use. In adulthood, maintaining a healthy diet and managing chronic diseases like diabetes are essential factors in maintaining oral health. As people age, they may face a higher risk of tooth decay, gum disease, and other oral health issues, which can be complicated by underlying health conditions and medication use.

Oral Practices For Infants:

Here are some guidelines to take care of your baby’s dental health:

In the morning after the first feeding and before bedtime, wipe your baby’s gums twice daily with a soft, clean cloth to remove bacteria and sugars that can lead to tooth decay.

When your baby’s teeth start to come in, use a small-bristled toothbrush with plain water to brush their teeth twice a day.

Take your baby to the dentist by their first birthday to identify any early signs of dental problems.

If your child is under the age of 2, talk to your doctor or dentist before using fluoride toothpaste.

Oral Practices For Children

Here are some guidelines to follow for a child’s dental health:

Make sure your child brushes their teeth with fluoride toothpaste twice daily.

Inquire with your child’s dentist about getting dental sealants for them when needed.

Assist your child in brushing their teeth the right way until they have acquired proper brushing skills.

If your child is below 6 years old, supervise their brushing and ensure they only use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste, which they must spit out and not swallow.

Make sure they only consume water that has fluoride in it.

Oral Practices For Adults

Following the following oral health guidelines as an adult:

Use fluoride toothpaste and drink water that contains fluoride.

Maintain good oral hygiene by brushing teeth thoroughly twice a day and flossing daily to remove plaque.

If you have diabetes, keep it under control as it can increase the risk of gum disease. Treating gum disease can also help manage blood sugar levels.

Consult your doctor for an alternate medication if your current one causes dry mouth. If you cannot avoid dry mouth, drink plenty of water, chew sugarless gum, and avoid tobacco and alcohol.

Refrain from using any tobacco products and quit smoking if you do.

Limit the consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Seek medical attention if you experience sudden changes in taste and smell.

Schedule a yearly dental check-up, even if you have dentures or no natural teeth.

Assist older individuals in brushing and flossing their teeth if they cannot do it independently when serving as their caregiver.

