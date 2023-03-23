Here's How Catherine Zeta-Jones Stays In Shape? Her Secret Mantra

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is a talented performer and one of the fittest stars in the industry. Time and again, she has proved that her health is her priority. But do you know the secret behind her perfectly toned body? The answer is: Dance. The actress swears by dancing to maintain her fitness level. This month, the actress shared a short reel on her Instagram handle where she showed off her enviable moves. Catherine, dressed in ab-baring crop top and sporty leggings, grooved to The Weeknd’s I Feel It Coming.

Earlier in an interview with W magazine, Catherine Zeta-Jones also revealed that her exercise routine involves “swimming, tennis, peloton, home gym, and tap dancing."

Can dance be considered a fitness routine?

Dancing is a great method to increase physical fitness and social skills, which both benefit mental health. The types of dance that foster teamwork, either with a partner or within a group, are the best to encourage people to learn. According to the British Journal of General Practice, dancing has different traits and advantages, but in general, it enhances physical health by increasing strength, flexibility, coordination, and balance. Generally, dancing can help improve muscular strength, endurance, and motor fitness. Some energetic dance styles also increase aerobic fitness.

In case you are considering learning dance, here are some basics you should keep in mind:

If you are overweight or have a medical issue, schedule an appointment with your doctor.

Be sure to dress in layers that you may remove when your body heats up.

Do warm-up exercises before starting a dance session.

Stay hydrated.

Rest well in between dance sessions.

While starting out, especially, be careful not to push yourself too hard or too quickly.

Put on shoes that have been custom-fitted for your dance style.

Verify that you are holding yourself correctly by asking your dance instructor.

First, sit and observe fresh dance moves. Your risk of injury rises when you learn new moves, especially if you are already exhausted.

Above all, dancing can be a lot of fun and can help you feel more confident about yourself.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here