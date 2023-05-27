Here's How Gauahar Khan Shed 10 kgs in Just 10 Days Post-Delivery

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar recently welcomed their baby boy into the world. The actress recently took to Instagram to share her remarkable postpartum weight loss journey, delighting her followers. In a video, Gauahar showcased the weight she has shed after giving birth, proudly announcing that she lost 10 kgs in just 10 days. With a positive outlook, she reveals her goal of shedding six more kilos. Gauahar, dressed in a white pyjama set, exudes confidence and inspires new mothers on their own postpartum journeys.

Gauahar’s achievement has left many new mothers wondering how they can get back to their pre-pregnancy bodies. The combination of a well-maintained diet and exercise is crucial in staying healthy and fit during the postpartum period. Recognizing this, dietician Radhika Goel has curated a simple plan that includes daily Indian food to aid new mothers in their postpartum recovery.

The expert suggests starting your day with a healthy routine. Begin with consuming soaked almonds and walnuts on an empty stomach, along with a warm decoction of ajwain and saunf that were soaked overnight. These nutritious ingredients provide a significant boost to your metabolism and overall well-being.

For a nourishing breakfast, dietitian Radhika Goel suggests having paneer paratha paired with a bowl of curd. Paneer (cottage cheese) is a good source of protein and can keep you feeling full and satisfied. The curd provides probiotics that aid digestion and promote gut health.

To keep your mid-morning snack light and refreshing, opt for a bowl of mixed fruits accompanied by coconut water. This combination offers a good dose of vitamins, minerals, and hydration, helping you stay energized throughout the day.

For a fulfilling and nutritious lunch, include pulses or rajma (kidney beans), mixed vegetables, besan roti (gram flour flatbread), and a fresh salad. Pulses and rajma are excellent sources of plant-based protein and fibre, which contribute to satiety and promote healthy digestion. Mixed vegetables provide essential vitamins and minerals, while besan roti offers a healthier alternative to traditional wheat roti. Including a salad ensures you get a good serving of raw vegetables, adding to the overall nutritional value of the meal.

Half an hour before dinner, consider drinking a glass of chia seed water. Chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, which support digestion and provide a feeling of fullness. This can help you control portion sizes during dinner.

For a fulfilling dinner, opt for khichdi with your choice of vegetables, oats, or quinoa. Khichdi is a wholesome and balanced dish that combines rice, lentils, and spices. Adding vegetables, oats, or quinoa to it boosts the nutritional content and provides additional fiber and protein. Accompany your dinner with a bowl of fresh salad to complete the meal with a burst of freshness.

While a proper meal plan will ensure that you regain strength and are healthy post-delivery, exercising daily is necessary for all new mothers. Fitness trainer Stephanie stresses three main areas of your body that should be the focus of your workout regime. She mentioned that while strengthening your core muscles is crucial, one should also focus on:

