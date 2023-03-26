Here's How Navratri Fasting Can Help You Lose Weight in 9 Days

With Navratri fasting going on, many followers of the festival observe fast for either two or all nine days. While the traditions of Navratri vary slightly between states in India, fasting is typically associated with the holiday in North India. However, in Gujarat, Navratri is celebrated through dandiya ras and garba, and in West Bengal, it is observed with Durga puja pandals, dhunuchi naach, and sindoor khela. In South India, Navratri is celebrated as Bommai Golu, where people display golu dolls in their homes for nine days.

During Navratri fasting, a ‘falahaari’ diet is followed, which includes foods such as Samvat ke chawal (banyard millet), kuttu ke aata (buckwheat flour), sabudana or sago, rajgira, singhare ka aata (water chestnut flour), potatoes, sweet potato, bottle gourd (lauki), arbi, pumpkin, spinach, bottle gourd, cucumber, carrot, and all fruits. Wheat, rice, semolina, maida, corn flour, lentils, and pulses are avoided during the Navratri fasting period. The duration of the fast throughout the day, the number of fasting days observed, and the types of foods included and avoided during fasts vary greatly. Some people choose to drink only water, while others opt for intermittent fasting, or eat only fruits and milk, and others may eat only one meal a day. However, it is important to follow a nutritionist-recommended fasting plan that includes the correct foods and avoids those that may raise cholesterol and blood sugar levels, in order to make the most of Navratri fasting.

Make the best of Navratri fasting by eating the correct foods and avoiding those that can elevate cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Follow these fasting tips by Dr Preet Pal Thakur, co-founder, Glamyo Health and lose weight in 9 days of Navratri fasting.

Choose Khichdi or roti over pooris and pakoras

While typical cereals such as rice and wheat are not ingested while fasting, be cautious of the grains you consume such as kuttu (buckwheat), singara atta (water chestnut flour), rajgira atta (amaranth flour), samai (barnyard millet), or sabudana (sago). Instead of pooris, pakodas, vadas, or halwas, use them in khichdis or rotis. Prefer fruits over potato fries

Try to avoid eating oily foods. These may appear appealing, but you will end up feeling bloated. Instead of potato fries, opt for fruits. Fruits are wholesome

Eat plenty of fruits, which not only provide you with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, but also natural sugars to keep you going throughout the day. Do not overdose on root vegetables

Many people eat root vegetables such as potato, yam (jimikand), sweet potato, pumpkin, and arbi (colocasia root). These are starchy vegetables that are abundant in fibre, B vitamins, and minerals. They do, however, supply a lot of calories, so don’t overeat. Include milk and dairy

Include milk and dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, paneer, and ghee to meet your daily protein and calcium requirements. Stay away from tea and coffee

Tea and coffee dehydrate the body, therefore avoid them. Instead, drink coconut water, nimbu pani, buttermilk, milkshakes, or plain water. Select healthy snacks

While fasting, you may experience hunger at strange hours. Instead of eating fried chips, choose healthful snacks like makhanas (foxnuts), boiled sweet potatoes, fruits, and dry fruits. Sugar Limitations

When making kheer or halwas, avoid using refined sugar. To increase the sweetness of your fast foods, try adding additional cardamom, honey, dates, cinnamon, and fresh fruits. Eat nutritionally complex foods

For first-timers, avoid fasting for long periods of time. Consume nutrient-dense foods such as fruits and dry fruits to ensure adequate energy. Indulge in healthy breaking of fast

Avoid overeating right after breaking your fast. Consume light meals.

Fasting can be extremely beneficial to one’s health if done with faith and concentration. However, pregnant or lactating women, persons with eating disorders, and those using drugs for chronic illness conditions should exercise extreme caution during fasting.

