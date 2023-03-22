Here’s How Parents Can Teach Personal Hygiene To Teens

Personal hygiene is an essential aspect of life that teenagers must learn as they transition into adulthood. During adolescence, teens experience various changes in their bodies, including hormonal changes that result in physical, mental, and emotional changes. Teenagers need to learn how to take care of themselves and their hygiene to maintain good health.

Therefore, it is crucial for parents to teach their teens personal hygiene habits that they can carry these practices into adulthood.

Why are hygiene habits important?

Keeping our bodies clean is the essence of hygiene. There are two main purposes for practicing cleanliness. Firstly, it helps us to maintain sanitation by eliminating or minimising harmful germs that cause diseases. Neglecting hygiene can help to keep skin infections and tooth decay at bay. Secondly, hygiene affects our social interactions, especially with adults who expect cleanliness. Maintaining good hygiene allows us to engage with others positively, and the opposite is true for poor hygiene, which can be uncomfortable for others, particularly when dealing with bad breath or body odour.

Start Early

Parents should start teaching their children about personal hygiene from a young age. When children learn about good hygiene practices from an early age, they are likely to carry these habits into their teenage years. Parents can teach young children about handwashing, bathing, and brushing their teeth to inculcate these habits from an early age.

Lead by example

Parents play a significant role in teaching their teens personal hygiene habits. One of the most effective ways parents can teach their teens is by practicing hygiene standards themselves. When parents maintain good personal hygiene, teens will learn from them and adopt these habits. Parents should practice what they preach and show their teens how to maintain good hygiene habits.

Talk openly

Teenagers may feel self-conscious or uncomfortable discussing personal hygiene habits with their parents. Parents can make the conversation less awkward by talking openly about personal hygiene habits. They should ask their teens about their habits and explain why it is essential to maintain good hygiene. For instance, parents can talk about the importance of regular bathing, using deodorant, or changing clothes often.

Be understanding

Parents should understand that teens undergo various changes, and they may forget or neglect certain hygiene practices. Instead of criticising their teens, parents should be patient and encourage them to maintain good hygiene habits.

Set boundaries

As teens start asserting their independence, it is crucial for parents to set boundaries on personal hygiene habits. For instance, parents can set rules about how often their teens should bathe or wash their hair. Parents should also set guidelines for the use of personal hygiene products, such as deodorant or face wash.

Teach self-care

Teenagers must learn self-care practices to maintain good personal hygiene. Parents can teach their teens about self-care by encouraging them to take care of their skin, hair, and nails. Parents can also teach their teens about the importance of getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and eating healthy food to maintain good hygiene habits.

