How Pornography Destroys Relationships

The need for love and affection is natural among human beings and several studies have shown that a good sexual life between couples could significantly impact their relationship. Many studies have found that avid porn consumers have lower relationship satisfaction and it has adversely impacted their love life.

Consumers of pornography fail to develop positive communication with their partners, feel less involved in the relationship, face difficulty in making judgements, have been found to be less sexually satisfied, and could be more involved in infidelity, according to studies. Porn addiction could end up in poor communication, a lack of trust, and less relationship satisfaction between partners. This could lead pornography consumers to struggle in their relationships.

Research has found that porn consumers are twice as likely to divorce or break up even after having balanced marital happiness, sexual satisfaction, and other factors. Individuals who were consuming pornography alone reported twice the rate of cheating on their partners as compared to couples who didn’t consume pornography, according to a study. Also, individuals who view pornography alone as well as with their partners were three times more likely to cheat in their relationships. Ultimately, those individuals who didn’t view porn at all experienced a better quality of relationship as compared to those who viewed porn.

Porn has been considered a supranormal stimulus and tends to activate the rewarding mechanism in our brain. But, the issue arises when it reaches a certain level and starts to diminish the average arousing stimulus. It forces our brain to become desensitised and enhances its need to reach the same level of arousal and excitement. Porn addiction can lead to anxiety, lower self-esteem, and diminished self-identity among its consumers.

Porn consumption can also result in sexual problems, and a deterioration of trust between partners. Researchers have also found that porn addiction has led to structural changes in the brain that are similar to those caused by substance addiction.

Studies have suggested that since porn has become widely accessible, there has been a significant rise in men experiencing erectile dysfunction (ED).

