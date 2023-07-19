Here's How To Style Your Perfect Barbie-core Outfit for The Pink Carpet Barbie Premier This Weekend

We hope you’re ready to dive into a brand new Barbie World as the highly-awaited Barbie movie hits the movie screen this weekend. Fans across the world have already begun their preparations to catch their showing in style, all the way down to their Barbie-inspired outfits, creating the hottest fashion trend of the summer - the Barbie-core look. Whether you’re an age-old fan of the Barbie universe or a newcomer just discovering their passion, this is the perfect occasion to flaunt some of your very own inner Barbie energy.

To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of the complete head-to-toe Barbie outfit you can get to flaunt the signature hot pink of the world’s most loved and multi-talented doll. Whether you pull off the complete look or accessorize your own style by mixing and matching each component, you’ll find everything you need in our curated list to be a one-of-a-kind Barbie girl!

Dress Like Barbie with the GAP Barbie Clothing Collection

Starting with the fundamentals of your wardrobe, the latest GAP collaboration with Barbie is the perfect foundation for your Barbie premier outfit. The fresh new collection features the many shades of Barbie’s signature pink clothing across a range of jackets, t-shirts, tote bags, and even stunning Barbie outfits for your dog!

Accessorise In Perfect Pink with the Fossil Barbie Collection

Every iconic Barbie look comes with an array of accessories, and the Fossil x Barbie collection should help you accentuate your outfit with ease. The collection features a stunning array of watches, jewellery, and accessories, meticulously crafted to embody the essence of Barbie’s iconic persona. From vibrant and playful colours to elegant and sophisticated designs, each piece in this collection is a work of art, meticulously curated for the fashion-conscious Indian consumer. This collection offers something for everyone, from Fossil’s classic Raquel and Carlie timepieces, adorned with Barbie’s signature pink accents to the popular Liza, Vada, and Penrose series of handbags, delicate necklaces, rings, and earrings, showcasing iconic Barbie silhouettes. Additional pieces include a charm bracelet, earrings, necklaces, rings, and even a Barbie-fied car key fob!

Bring Out Your Inner Barbie Look With the Nyx Cosmetics Barbie Makeup Range

Featuring promising names like the ‘It’s a Barbie Party!’ eyeshadow and the ‘Ken-ergy’ palette, the NYX Cosmetics Barbie Collection contains the complete hues of Barbie’s rainbow - bright resplendent shades that will make you stand out as a girl of glamour. The collection also includes mini lip gloss shades, eyebrow pencils, and much more to let you shade your own style of Barbie-inspired beauty looks.

Step Out Barbie Style, With the ALDO Barbie Footwear Range

A limited edition collection of dazzling pink heels, the ALDO Barbie collection is the final piece to round off your Barbie ensemble, letting you strike all the right poses through the night and look good doing it. From bedazzled sneakers to platform shoes and full-length stiletto heels, there’s a shoe for every look you may want to pull off with the vibrant vibes of Barbie herself!