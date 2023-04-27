Here's How You Choose The Best Brinjals Without Seeds

Eggplant, also known as aubergine or brinjal, is a plant species from the Solanaceae family. Its edible fruit, which is commonly used as a vegetable in cooking, has a purple and spongy appearance. When an eggplant contains an excessive number of seeds, it indicates incorrect harvesting practices such as harvesting when the fruit was overripe or not harvesting at the appropriate time.

There has been an ongoing debate about the existence of male and female eggplants. Despite the popular belief that these two genders exist, it is not supported by scientific evidence. Eggplants are genderless, even though it is possible for a single plant to produce two different types of eggplants, which might have contributed to the misconception about their gender.

The eggplants that have a round shape, often labelled as “male" eggplants, generally have denser flesh and fewer seeds compared to the oval and dimpled eggplants.

Steps to keep in mind before choosing brinjals-

1) Keep a close eye on the plants once the fruit starts to grow. When the eggplants reach their full size and have a fully developed colour, they should be picked.

2) It is recommended to choose eggplants that have firm and shiny skin while avoiding those with brown streaks, which indicate overripeness. Overripe eggplants tend to have hard seeds and a bitter taste.

3) When harvesting, use one hand to hold the mature eggplant and support it while using a sharp knife or shears to cut through the stem. It is important to avoid pulling the eggplant as this could cause damage to the plant.

4) To store the eggplant, place it in a location that has a temperature of around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It can be stored this way for up to a week. Prior to cutting and using the eggplant, make sure to clean the skin by wiping it with a damp towel.

