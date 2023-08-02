Here's How You Make Tandoori Roti At Home Using Pressure Cooker

When you think about North-Indian cuisine, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? It may be the delectable butter chicken, sahi paneer or Punjabi-style dal makhani, served with Indian bread like naan, roomali roti, laccha paratha or tandoori roti. Among all these bread options, the most preferred one is tandoori roti. Its crispy yet soft texture perfectly complements the flavours of the thick Indian curries.

Typically, these breads are cooked in a traditional Indian clay oven called a tandoor and are commonly served in restaurants and dhabas. But what if you’re craving hot tandoori rotis at home and the food delivery often leaves them cold? No worries, as you can easily make them at home using a pressure cooker. Your pressure cooker can transform into a hot oven for making these breads. Here’s a simple recipe to make dhaba-style tandoori roti at home:

Ingredients:

1 bowl of wheat flour

1/2 small spoon of salt

Curd

A little ghee

Large-size pressure cooker

Water as required

Steps to make tandoori roti in the pressure cooker:

1. To make the perfect dough for tandoori roti, mix wheat flour and salt in a bowl. Gradually add curd and water, and knead the dough. This dough should be softer than the one usually kneaded for Tawa roti. Cover the dough with a cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, preheat your pressure cooker without the lid on a high flame for about 2 minutes.

3. Take medium-sized portions of the dough and form them into balls. They should not be too big to fit inside the pressure cooker. Flatten each dough ball into a sheet, ensuring it is not rolled out too thin.

4. Apply enough water on both sides of the dough sheet so that it sticks to the pressure cooker. Be cautious not to apply too much water, making it soggy.

5. Stick the dough sheet inside the cooker and let it heat for 5 minutes.

6. Swiftly flip the cooker, keeping the open side toward the stove flame, and cook for 2-3 minutes over medium flame.

7. Once the rotis turn golden brown, take them out and serve by applying ghee over them.

Voila! Your hot and delicious tandoori roti is ready to be enjoyed at home.