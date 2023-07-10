Here's The Schedule Of India Couture Week 2023; Falguni Shane Peacock To Open

It’s raining couture this season! Bringing to the fore age-old craftsmanship seasoned with contemporary twists, is the most awaited fashion event of the year, the Hyundai India Couture Week.

Globally acclaimed and made their Cannes red carpet debut this year - Falguni Shane Peacock will kick off this season with the FDCI Opening Show.

All set to unfurl on July 25th, the 16th edition this year will showcase 16 shows with an impressive line up featuring top couturiers from the country including Anamika Khanna, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Shantnu & Nikhil, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Dolly J, RoseRoom by Isha, and JJ Valaya.

Speaking about what’s in store this year, Suni Sethi, FDCI Chairman, says, “FDCI brings its magnificent shows in the 16th edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week, which bring to the fore age-old craftsmanship sharpened to suit contemporary tastes. This year we have proudly announced our association with Reliance Brands Ltd., which will help accelerate and widen the proposition.”

He further adds, “We are also continuing our long-standing relationship with Lotus Make-up as the Beauty Partner this season. With these exciting partnerships, this edition will be a treat to the discerning audience, bringing with it the timeless elegance that couture embodies. We look forward to a mesmerising showcasing by the leading couturiers of the country in this one-of-a-kind event.”

Closing ICW 2023 on August 2, 2023 with the Hyundai Closing Show will be couturier Rahul Mishra, who recently showcased his Fall 2023 collection at Paris Haute Couture Week.

To be held at the pristine at the Taj Palace hotel, some of the shows will also be showcased at other offsite locations in the capital.The shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI’s digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and also the website.

Schedule of ICW 2023

JULY 25, 2023

FDCI OPENING SHOW | 8:30 PM

Falguni Shane Peacock | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace

JULY 26, 2023

RBL INAUGURAL SHOW

Ritu Kumar | 8:00 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace

Suneet Verma | 9:30 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace

JULY 27, 2023

Varun Bahl | 8:00 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace

Gaurav Gupta Couture | Venue: Offsite

JULY 28, 2023

Kunal Rawal | 8:00 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace

JJ Valaya | 9:30 PM | Venue: Offsite

JULY 29, 2023

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna | 8:00 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace

Tarun Tahiliani | 9:30 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace

JULY 30, 2023

Rimzim Dadu | 2:00 PM | Venue: Offsite

Anamkika Khanna | 8:00 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace

JULY 31, 2023

Dolly J | 8:00 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace

PEARL ACADEMY PRESENTS

Shantnu & Nikhil | 9:30 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace

AUGUST 1, 2023

LOTUS MAKE-UP SHOW

RoseRoom by Isha J | 8:00 PM | Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace

Pratap | 9:30 PM | Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace

AUGUST 2, 2023

HYUNDAI CLOSING SHOW

Rahul Mishra | 8:00 PM | Venue: Offsite