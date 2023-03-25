Here's What To Expect From The Great Gatsby Graphic Novel

When we think of old classic novels, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is one of the finest works that come to our minds. The novel was first published in 1925 and has remained popular among readers through generations. The novel has been adapted into films, plays, and graphic novels decades after it was first published. Now, the novel is set to be released in a newly illustrated graphic novel, The Great Gatsby: The Essential Graphic Novel Adaptation. The new illustrated version will be published under the Clover Press banner. The Great Gatsby is the perfect book to be illustrated because it is entirely about the splendour of 20th-century American society.

The new graphic novel created by Diablo House author Ted Adams and Time Before Time illustrator Jorge Coelho aims to provide its readers with the best possible interpretation of Fitzgerald’s classic work. In a press release by Clover Press, Ted Adams said, “Jorge and I started working on our adaptation of The Great Gatsby in 2019, and while the world has seen many changes over the last four years, Fitzgerald’s work has lost none of its ability to entertain." Adams mentions in the media statement that he wants to destroy the myth that old classics are hard to read or dull. He says that the new graphic version has made it ‘readable and exciting’ He exclaims, " Jorge’s art is extraordinary and captures the 1920s in all of its glory and decadence."

Previously, in 2021, K. Woodman-Maynard adapted and illustrated “The Great Gatsby: A Graphic Novel Adaptation," which was published by Candlewick Press and is readily available in the market.

The Great Gatsby tells the story of eccentric billionaire Jay Gatsby and his fascination with Daisy Buchanan through the eyes of narrator Nick Carraway. The novel is set on the prosperous Long Island of 1922. It highlights many themes prevalent in the era, such as class identities, the American dream, which made every individual, regardless of who they are or where they come from, believe they could achieve their desired monetary or social goals in the West. Throughout the past century, the novel has been adapted to the big screen numerous times, including the 2013 film adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

