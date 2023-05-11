Here’s What Women Need to Do to Ensure Their Heart Health 

Heart attacks can have different symptoms in men and women. Men usually exhibit noticeable symptoms, which increases their chances of seeking prompt medical help. However, women may not have clear or specific symptoms, making it difficult to identify a heart attack. Unfortunately, this increases the risk of fatal consequences as the condition may progress rapidly without being detected. Treatment approaches can also differ between men and women, and women may not seek medical assistance due to lack of apparent symptoms. Therefore, it is crucial to educate oneself about the symptoms of a heart attack and take preventive measures to avoid this life-threatening situation. Dr Senthil, founder, CHC Healthwatch shares tips to keep in mind to maintain heart health:

Avoid/ quit smoking

A recent increase in the smoking trend among women has been observed; some begin smoking due to work pressure, while others begin to fit in socially. In any case, smoking not only causes cervical and lung cancer in women, but is also a major cause of heart attack because it increases the risk of atherosclerosis and blood clots. Hence, women specifically need to be very mindful of this habit and to try and quit as soon as possible.

Weight control

Women tend to gain weight around their waists, but it also builds up around their organs, including their hearts, putting them at a much higher risk of having a heart attack. You are more likely to develop heart disease if your BMI is 25 or higher. So, as difficult as it may seem, start losing some of those kilos and begin your weight loss journey at the earliest.

Adequate sleep

Many researches and reports released around women’s health have consistently reiterated that men and women have different optimum sleep hours. They have also stated that women are 40% more likely to suffer from sleeplessness and restless limb syndrome. Since women are multi-taskers, they tend to generally try and accomplish many tasks in one go. Since poor sleep can lead to an increase in stress levels, heart attack can be a direct outcome of this.

Regular Health Checkups

Prevention is better than cure, so in this case you should be checking your vitals to make sure that everything is working as it should be and you don’t need any treatment. Women with diabetes, those in post-menopausal stages and those experiencing low estrogen levels are at a higher risk of developing disease in the capillaries. Family history too is an important factor, so if these conditions have been prevalent in your family, keep a regular check on your numbers.

Healthy lifestyle

Eat healthy, consume more omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, lower salt intake, exercise daily, at least for 30 min if you don’t have time, opt for walking to work, taking the stairs, walking while watching TV etc. but keep yourself active. Be vigilant with your at-home blood test and assays as well for any symptoms that may seem out of the blue or abnormal. Also, keep making regular appointments with your doctor so you know what to work on. Frequently screen for silent killers so you can catch them early.