Here's Why Ladakh's Hidden Gem Turtuk Should Be On Your Travel Bucket List

Ladakh, the land of high passes and breathtaking landscapes, has long been a favourite among adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. While popular destinations like Leh and Nubra Valley attract a significant number of tourists, there is a hidden gem tucked away in the region that deserves a special mention, Turtuk. Located in the remote corner of Ladakh, Turtuk is a charming village that offers a unique cultural experience and awe-inspiring natural beauty. So let’s uncover the hidden treasures of Turtuk and explore why it should be on every traveller’s bucket list.

History

Geographically, situated in the Baltistan region, Turtuk finds itself in a unique location where most of the region has been under Pakistani administration, except for the five villages of the Turtuk block that are an integral part of India. This distinctive enclave makes Turtuk the sole place in India inhabited by the Balti people, adding to its cultural allure. Interestingly, Turtuk’s history took a dramatic turn during the 1971 war when the Indian Army seized control of the village. Moreover, serving as one of the gateways to the majestic Siachen Glacier, Turtuk beckons adventurers and nature lovers alike to embark on unforgettable journeys into the heart of Ladakh’s icy wonderland.

Local Cuisine

No trip to Turtuk is complete without indulging in the local cuisine. Balti food is known for its aromatic spices and delectable flavours. Don’t miss the opportunity to savour traditional dishes like Skieu (a noodle-based soup), Thukpa (a hearty noodle soup), and Momos. You can also try local apricot-based delicacies like apricot jam, dried apricots, and apricot oil.

Cultural Melting Pot

The village is primarily inhabited by the Balti people who have their distinct language, food, and clothing. Travellers can immerse themselves in the Balti culture by interacting with the locals, tasting traditional cuisine, and witnessing colourful festivals.

Picture-Perfect Landscapes

Nature enthusiasts will be captivated by the breathtaking landscapes surrounding Turtuk. The village is nestled amidst lush green fields, towering mountains, and crystal-clear rivers. The picturesque beauty of Turtuk offers numerous opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and bird watching. Exploring the nearby villages on foot or a bicycle is highly recommended to fully appreciate the natural splendour of the region.

Monuments and Historic Sites

Turtuk boasts a rich history that is reflected in its numerous monuments and historic sites. One of the must-visit attractions is the Royal Palace of Yabgo Khar, an ancient palace that once served as the residence of the last king of Turtuk.

Here’s a quick guide to Turtuk

The most convenient way to reach Turtuk is by road. One must undertake a scenic journey from Leh, crossing the Khardung La pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world. You can hire a taxi from Leh or take a shared cab from the Leh bus stand. The journey is long but incredibly scenic, taking you through picturesque valleys, winding roads, and awe-inspiring mountain vistas.

Accommodation

Although Turtuk is off the beaten path, there are a few options for accommodation. You can choose from homestays, guesthouses, or campsites, depending on your preference. Staying in a homestay will give you an authentic experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in the local culture and way of life.