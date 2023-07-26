Here's Why You Should Tailor Your Own Workout Routine Based On Your Lifestyle, Expert Weighs In

Navigating the abundance of fitness trends, intense routines, and exercise manuals can be overwhelming. However, it’s important to keep in mind that any amount of exercise is beneficial.

“There is no fixed formula if you should workout 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 6 days a week, or 4 days a week – It all comes down to you and your individual routine!” says Miten Kakaiya, fitness and wellness coach at Miten Says Fitness.

To truly succeed in your fitness endeavours and maintain a consistent routine, it is essential to have a personalized workout plan that caters to your unique lifestyle, habits, preferences, and choices. Customization is paramount in maximizing your fitness journey. Let’s delve into the reasons why this is so crucial.

Listen to your body

Not everyone can follow the same fitness routine or have the same fitness goals in life. We all have different energy levels, capabilities, recovery abilities, and routines. Pushing beyond your limits can do more harm than good. It is important to listen to your body, respect your limits, and make exercise a part of your routine. “If you can devote 6 days a week – then go for it. But if you struggle to work out even 3-4 days a week, then do the bare minimum and work out only 3-4 times a week. Something is better than nothing” adds Kakaiya. Maximizing results with time-efficient workouts

The greatest advantage of tailor-made workouts is that it ensures effective workout, time-efficient workouts, and maximized results. Tailoring your workout eliminates unnecessary activities and helps you stay consistent in your routine. It works differently for different individuals. Be it a 30-minute or 2-hour workout routine – a tailor-made workout routine ensures your workout routine matches your fitness goals. Consistency is the key!

One reason why most people fail in achieving their fitness goals is that they fail to maintain consistency in their fitness routine. “Tailor-made workout routine takes a long-term approach and helps you adapt to your fitness routine, enjoy the workouts, and slowly make it your lifestyle,” says Kakaiya. “When workouts are customized to your lifestyle and preferences – it becomes easier for you to stay consistent in it and achieve your goals,” he adds. Addressing personal limitations

Not everyone can do 100 pushups a day. Some people aren’t able to do pushups at all and yet achieve their fitness goals. One needs to address their limitations and work out as per their body’s ability and needs. With tailor-made workouts, you can modify certain exercises to accommodate your limitations, injuries, and health conditions to optimize your progress. In fact, when workouts are designed around your body’s capabilities, the risk of injuries is reduced and you are able to make the most of what you can do to boost your fitness levels.

30 minutes or 2 hours, 6 days a week or 4 days a week – Maths is not as important a factor in achieving your fitness goals as consistency is. And you can define your consistent routine that aligns with your lifestyle and fitness goals!

So don’t worry if you can’t hit the gym every day – customize your workout routine as per your unique needs!