Hina Khan Exudes an Air of a Boss Lady With Snakes, Donnes a Stunning Outfit for Khatron Ke Khiladi

In the 13th season of the heart-pounding television series Khatron Ke Khiladi, actress Hina Khan is back and has finally made it to Cape Town. Hina, who finished second in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Season 8 competition, makes a stunning comeback as a challenger. The actress posted intriguing snippets from her Cape Town journals on Instagram. Hina, who is known for her outspoken nature, recently wore a mesh top and cargo leggings to effortlessly wear a sporty appearance. Her choice of accessory, however, is what really jumps out and intrigues and perhaps even frightens the audience.

Check out Hina’s most recent look right here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

It’s been such a pleasure to associate myself once again with the life-changing Show we all know as Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actress pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing a number of photos on Instagram on Tuesday. The best method conceivable to flip your head around is with this show. You never stay exactly the same as you were before. The icing on the cake is getting to meet Rohit Shetty, the God of Action and the Master of Stunts, who is a genuinely kind and humble person. There is so much I can learn from this job, which I will always hold dear to my heart. She may be seen posing with Rohit Shetty in one photo and with another person in another. She appeared in one of the posts standing with Rohit Shetty, while in another, the actress startled everyone by holding a snake in her hand.

Hina Khan wore a sheer crop top with a turtle neck, long sleeves, and amusing sequin embellishments in hues of red, white, purple, and blue. She accessorised her eye-catching costume with an all-black outfit. She matched the fashionable shirt with large cargo pants. She radiated pure elegance, wearing elegant half-updo hair and black heeled heels. Hina chose neutral eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks with a bit of blush, and neutral lipstick to keep her makeup simple.

We are looking forward to Hina’s presence on the show because her breathtaking beauty has left us wanting more.