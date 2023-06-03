Hina Khan Shines Bright in a Yellow Pantsuit and Bralette; Gives off Hot Boss Lady Vibes

With her most recent images from a sexy photoshoot, the actress Hina Khan has lit up the internet while sporting a chic pantsuit and a bralette set. With her impeccable red-carpet styling decisions in the past, Hina has left a lasting impression, and her new look only serves to highlight why. The actress captioned the images she posted online with a yellow heart.

The outfit worn by Hina Khan in the most recent picture session is from the designer apparel line Nirmooha. The Lemon Yellow Oversized Blazer and Pants with Hand-Embroidered Tassel Fringes are the name of the matching pantsuit and bralette from the company’s Matrix line. Hina added accessories to the outfit, including eye-catching jewellery and daring makeup choices. Her style is simple to incorporate into your party attire this season. Even some of Hina’s styling advice can help you improve your look.

Check out her post right here:

Hina’s bright yellow blazer has an open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a relaxed oversized fit, hand-embroidered tassel accents on one side, and a single button closure up the front. It also has notch lapel collars. She paired it with coordinating trousers that had a high-rise waist, an exaggerated flared silhouette, and tassel embellishments on the front.

Hina finished off her look with a similar yellow bralette that had a tight silhouette, a plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage, thin criss-cross belts concealing the midriff, and an embroidered swirl pattern on the bust.

Hina accessorised her entire look with a blue sapphire ring, high heels, and a layered, glittering necklace. The final glam options included a bright red lip colour, a dark blue and yellow eyeliner, a subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and dazzling highlighter. A centre part and loose, wavy hairstyle completed the look.