Hina Khan Stole The Spotlight At Filmfare, Not 'The Lady In Black',

Hina Khan made a statement in an unconventional dress, standing out among the who’s who of B-town at the 68th Filmfare Awards. Hina looked stunning in a see-through gown from the fashion house Eli Bitton, which featured body-hugging accents cascading down the length, a shimmery appearance, and a plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with white danglers and diamond finger rings from the Karishma Joolry collection and sleek white stilettos. Hina completed the look with a messy bun, adding more charm to her appearance.

Makeup artist Malcolm M. Fernandes helped Hina achieve a bold look with orange lipstick, nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheekbones.

Previously, Hina Khan made a bold statement at the 2023 Hello Hall of Fame Awards, dressed in a fiery red gown from designer Gavin Miguel’s collection. Sharing several pictures on her Instagram handle, she captioned them with the powerful words, “I know I am fire, and you are craving to burn."

This exquisite dress featured a raised neckline, sequin embellishments on the waist and torso, a see-through mesh detail revealing the neckline, midriff, and legs, a floor-sweeping train, and a cape-like detail on one sleeve. The outfit was given an added sensual charm by the figure-enhancing silhouette and the back cut-out.

Hina accessorised the dress with a bold ring and strap-style heels. Hina kept a side-parted, sleek hairstyle. For her makeup, the actress chose a bold red lip colour, mascara on the lashes, delicate eye shadow, darker brows, rosy cheekbones, a dewy base, dazzling highlighter, and light contouring.

Hina Khan has made a name for herself in the TV and web industry, starring in several popular shows. She will soon be seen as the lead in the upcoming short film, Country of the Blind, directed by Rahat Kazmi. The movie also features Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal, and Jitendra Rai in significant roles.

