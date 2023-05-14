Hina Khan's Anarkaali Set Worth Rs. 42,000 Is Absolutely Dream-Like

Hina Khan, has time and again proved her love for traditional ensembles. Her impeccable fashion sense and stunning choice of ethnic wear have made her a fashion inspiration for many. From elegant sarees to dazzling lehengas, Hina knows how to slay every traditional outfit with grace and poise.

Her wardrobe is the epitome of elegance and style with a touch of modernity. Her love for traditional wear can be seen in the way she carries herself in every outfit. Whether it’s a heavily embellished lehenga or a simple cotton saree, Hina’s ethnic game is always on point.

Recently, the actress shared pictures of herself in a beautiful cyan-blue anarkaali set and that simply has become the talk of the town. Check out her pics, here-

The flowy fabric of the ensemble perfectly accentuated her curves, and the intricate embroidery work added a touch of glamour to the overall look. Hina kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open with a middle parting, letting her natural beauty shine through, and completed the look with a statement choker and a pair of matching earrings that truly added a dash of sophistication. The nude-coloured lip shade definitely takes the cake for complimenting her attire that well.

The mesmerising anarkaali set is from Gopi Vaid’s extremely popular fashion label and costs a whopping Rs. 42,000 so if you are obsessed with what Hina is wearing, you now know where to find and how much it costs.

Coming back to Hina, she has a natural grace about her that just makes her look poised and perfect in whatever she dawns but the best part about her is that she allows herself to experiment with different styles. From a stunning gown to this anarkaali set, Hina literally looks perfect in whatever ensemble she picks out for herself.