"Hip Hop Paathshala" Launches in Dharavi to Nurture Young Talent 

A groundbreaking initiative that aims to harness the power of hip hop culture for positive change has been launched in Dharavi. “Hip Hop Paathshala," a unique and inspiring school dedicated to teaching hip hop art forms to children, was officially inaugurated on August 8th, 2023, at 6 pm, amidst a jubilant atmosphere at Shri Ganesh Vidhya Mandir High School, Dharavi by Divya Dhole, BJP Election Chief for 2024 from Dharavi

The vibrant launch event witnessed the convergence of artists, educators, community leaders, and enthusiastic children who gathered to celebrate the birth of a transformative institution. Hip Hop Paathshala offers free classes that will commence from Wednesday from 6 pm onwards, providing children with a creative outlet and an opportunity to engage with the rich tapestry of hip hop culture.

With a strong emphasis on discipline, self-expression, and community building, Hip Hop Paathshala aims to nurture young talent and channelize the boundless energy of children through the multifaceted elements of hip hop. Beyond the dance moves and rhythm, hip hop instills values of dedication, teamwork, and perseverance, qualities that are integral to success in any endeavor.

One significant highlight of the school’s mission is its commitment to cultivating potential future champions for India. As breakdancing has recently been included as an Olympic sport, Hip Hop Paathshala sees itself on a mission to identify and nurture young talents who could go on to represent the nation on the global stage. By offering comprehensive training and mentorship, the Paathshala aspires to create a pipeline of skilled athletes who will proudly carry the Indian flag in international competitions. The launch event also emphasized the crucial role that Hip Hop Paathshala will play in strengthening the hip hop community in Dharavi.

Founder and visionary behind Hip Hop Paathshala, Akash Dhangar, expressed his excitement, saying, “Hip hop is more than just dance; it’s a way of life, a culture that empowers and uplifts. Our aim is to provide a platform for children to discover their potential, learn discipline, and become ambassadors of positive change through the art forms of hip hop.” He also said “Hip-hop is a medium that could bridge the gap between chaos and creativity, especially for the talented youth from marginalized communities residing in slums and underprivileged backgrounds"

Divya Dhole, BJP Election Chief for Dharavi 2024 has supported the Paathshala’s opening with the space, resources and logistics. She also commented, “Dharavi has always been a talent hub. It was a much needed cultural center for Dharavi to become the epicenter of nurturing hip hop talent of the community. This will go down in Dharavi’s history as an establishment to promote and encourage the art forms of Hip Hop”

As Hip Hop Paathshala opens its doors to young enthusiasts, it invites the support and engagement of the wider community, including individuals, businesses, and organizations that share the vision of fostering creativity, discipline, and community spirit among the youth of Dharavi.

The school will have an intensive 6 months curriculum for B Boying (Breakdancing - which is now an Olympic Sport), Beatboxing and Rapping.

Hip Hop Paathshala’s goal is not limited to simply teaching hip-hop skills; they want to create a sustainable ecosystem for artists and youths to explore their talents. As social entrepreneurs, they sought to uplift artists and communities by providing opportunities, mentorship, and a platform for self-expression.