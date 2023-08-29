History TV18 Follows the Nazi Gold Trail, in a Riveting Exploration to Find Stolen Riches

History TV18 is set to take audiences on a gripping expedition, through a maze of looted fortune amassed by the Nazis in the shadow of World War II under the directive of Hitler, with a new special - History’s Greatest Mysteries: Stolen Nazi Treasure. This hour-long investigative episode will premiere on Saturday, 2nd September 2023 at 9:00 PM. Hosted by Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Laurence Fishburne, the show probes into the puzzle of the lost treasure that has confounded experts for close to eighty years.

Since Hitler’s ascension to Chancellor of Germany in 1933, the Nazis confiscated money and valuables from individuals, local banks and businesses. They pillaged their way across Europe, amassing vast amounts of wealth with every country they invaded. From priceless artworks and jewellery, to gold and silver reserves and cultural treasures, the Allies estimated the value of the plunder at close to $600 million. The show aims to paint a vivid picture of the depths of Nazi thievery, uncovering their motives and strategies, and examines the efforts of governments, local authorities and the military to recover and return these stolen treasures to their rightful owners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HISTORY TV18 (@historytv18)

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Stolen Nazi Treasure takes us on an unforgettable ride through the annals of history, seeking answers to questions that have eluded us for generations. In 1945, the American army located $250 million worth of gold at the German salt mine at Merkers, along with a significant quantity of gold teeth forcefully extracted from prisoners in Jewish concentration camps. This discovery was not only a stunning revelation of the extent of Nazi looting, but also a potent and poignant reminder of how the Third Reich amassed such wealth through exploitation and brutality. It became a powerful element in shaping the post-war narrative about the Nazi regime.

While some of the treasures have been recovered in astonishing finds, much more remains hidden and out of reach, despite advances in technology and the passage of time. Through expert analysis of historical documents and diary records, exclusive interviews, and compelling reconstructions, often fuelled by anecdotes and rumours, the show explores top theories surrounding the whereabouts of this Nazi treasure. The question lingers: Where did the Nazis stash away their ill-gotten gains? Can these secret hideouts and hidden fortunes ever be uncovered? What trail can treasure hunters follow to reach the plundered wealth?

Viewers will be enthralled by the meticulous research and explorations that have gone into unearthing the truth, leaving no stone unturned. If digging underground weren’t enough, including through a labyrinth of tunnels in the mountains and beneath a castle that served as quarters for Nazi officers, another theory posited that the treasure might have been sunk underwater, in a remote Alpine lake in Austria. The lake’s conditions, including its cold temperatures, depth, and murky water, made it a challenging endeavour to search for and recover any treasure. The show’s narrative uncovers the dark history of Nazi theft, shining the spotlight on some surprising discoveries like counterfeit currency.

A different theory aimed to expose a tripartite scheme between the Vatican, the Nazis and Swiss banks. Some researchers suggest that the stolen gold, held in a bank account linked to the Vatican, was used to smuggle high-ranking members of the Ustase - a Croatian fascist and ultra-nationalist organisation that promoted genocide during WWII - to South America. Did the US play a part in this arrangement, and was the motive justified? Was quelling the rise of communism seen as more important than keeping fascism at bay following the end of WWII?

This enduring mystery is a subject of fascination for treasure hunters, historians, and researchers interested in unveiling the truth behind the hidden relics of Nazi Germany. Don’t miss this thought-provoking special that delves deep into the hidden chapters of World War II.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Stolen Nazi Treasure Premieres Saturday, 2nd September, 9:00 PM, only on History TV18